Leadership KY’s 2020 board of directors includes NKY’s Carri Chandler, Craig Carlson, Trey Grayson















Leadership Kentucky, one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership development programs in the United States, has announced its 2020 Board of Directors.

Barbara Dickens will serve as the 2020 Board Chair, and Dan Bork was announced as the 2021 Board Chair-Elect. Ken Perdue, a member of the Board of the Directors since 2014 and member of the Leadership Kentucky (LKY) Class of 2011, has joined the Executive Committee.

New members of the Board of Directors are Liz Snodgrass (LKY 2018), Sara Hemingway (LKY 2017), Tim Kraus (LKY 2019), Beth McFarland (LKY 2019), Gary Gerdemann (LKY 2019), Alan Keck (LKY 2017), and Cindy Wiseman (LKY 2019). The full slate of board members for 2020 is below:

2020 Executive Committee

• 2020 Board Chair – Barbara K. Dickens (Assistant General Counsel, Operation, Atria Senior Living, Inc.)

• 2021 Board Chair-Elect – Dan Bork (Retired, Kentucky Commissioner of Revenue)

• Immediate Past Chair – Teresa Trimble Hail (President, D.C. Trimble, Inc.)

• BRIGHT Liaison – Elmer K. Whitaker (CEO, Whitaker Bank, Inc.)

• Secretary – Ron Wilson (Senior Director, Corporate and Foundation Relations, Western Kentucky University)

• Treasurer – Dan Bork (Retired, Kentucky Commissioner of Revenue)

• Perry P. Allen (Regional President, US Bank)

• Leslie A. Fugate (Director, State and Local Government Relations, Brown-Forman)

• Trey Grayson (Member, Frost Brown Todd)

• Regina Jackson (Partner, English Lucas Priest & Owsley, LLP)

• Ken Perdue (Plant Manager, Logan Aluminum)

• Gina S. Winchester (Deputy Judge Executive, Calloway County)

2020 Board of Directors

• Anthony J. Apro (President, Perfection Group, Inc.)

• Christopher L. Brown (Vice President/ Director, Sales & Marketing Integration & Execution, Brown-Forman)

• David A. Byerman

• Craig J. Carlson (Corporate Banking Group Manager, BB&T)

• Carri Chandler (Vice President Foundation, St. Elizabeth Healthcare)

• Gary Gerdemann (Partner, RunSwitch PR)

• Paula C. Hanson, CPA (Retired, Dean Dorton)

• Sara Hemingway (Executive Director, Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation)

• Rick Hesterberg (Manager of External Affairs, Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing)

• Alan Keck (Mayor, City of Somerset)

• Melissa Lee Knight (President, Farmers National Bank of Lebanon)

• Tim Kraus (Vice President Production Operations and Chief Engineer, Louisville Water)

• Gloria S. McCall, Ed.D. (Vice President, Kentucky Community & Technical College System)

• Beth McFarland (Vice President – Transmission, LG&E-KU)

• David W. Seewer (Partner, Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP)

• Leslie Buddeke Smart, CFRE (President, Saint Joseph Health Foundations)

• Liz Snodgrass (CEO, Livingston Hospital)

• Chrisandrea Turner (Member, Stites & Harbison, PLLC)

• Burton J. Webb, Ph.D. (President, University of Pikeville)

• Cindy Wiseman (Vice President, External Affairs and Customer Service, Kentucky Power)

• Kelley Workman (President, Planters Bank)

From Leadership Kentucky