KYTC District 6 road report update on current construction projects in Northern Kentucky















Construction season has slowed over the winter months, but there is still plenty of work to be completed on Northern Kentucky roadways and some new projects as well. Motorists are urged to use caution in work areas.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY – CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO

· I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) 73 – 71 mile-marker – ODOT has a pavement resurfacing and bridgework project planned for I-275 that includes bridge deck overlays and rehabs of four I-275 twin bridges at Four-Mile, Sutton Road, Kellogg Ave. and the Combs-Hehl. The project requires the following restrictions:

Monday – Friday, February 17 – 21 – Single-lane closures on I-275 West and East between Four Mile Road and the Kentucky side of the Combs Hehl Bridge daily from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Single-lane closures on I-275 East between Four Mile Road and the Kentucky side of the Combs Hehl Bridge daily from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for pavement repairs and pavement marking.

Sunday – Saturday, February 16 – February 22 – Various lane closures on Kellogg Avenue at the I-275 overpasses daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for equipment removal.

The following restrictions will be in place for trucks entering Ohio from Kentucky:

• 10’ wide

• 75’ overall length

• Weight restriction of 120,000 lbs.

Motorists should be alert when entering the work zone. Lane closures are to shift traffic to the outside shoulder of west I-275 in preparation of a contraflow configuration that will begin near Sutton Road and end on the Kentucky side of the Combs-Hehl Bridge. The contraflow lane will remain in place until approximately late November. Click here for more information about this project.

BOONE COUNTY

· I-71/I-75 northbound rest area (177 milepost) closed for a roof replacement project – Thursday, February 6, at approximately 8 a.m. the NB rest area will be closed to the public. The closure will be in place for 2-weeks Signage will be in place to provide advance warning of the closure. Commercial truck parking will still be available.

· I-75 NB (178 – 183 mile-marker) – An interstate rehabilitation project is in progress on I-75 in Boone County between Mt. Zion Road (MP 178.02) and the Kenton County Line (MP 183.08). The project will consist of an asphalt pavement rehabilitation/resurfacing and the addition of auxiliary lanes on I-75 in both directions from KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) to US 42. Click here for more information https://www.drivingnkyprogress.org/

The speed limit will be reduced by 10 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone.

Construction is expected to be completed in two phases:

• Phase 2, construction of the southbound merging lane and southbound pavement work from the mile marker 183 south to the Mt. Zion Road interchange, is anticipated to take place between spring and fall 2020.

Motorists should watch for work crews, equipment, lane closures, and trucks entering and exiting traffic throughout the work zone.

· KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. The project will also include a multi-use path on both sides of the road. Motorists should be aware of flaggers for lane closures throughout the project. Click here for more information https://www.drivingnkyprogress.org/

· KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) – Work continues on the KY 536 corridor in Boone County extending from Old Union Road to I-75. Traffic is on the new roadway between the Harmony roundabout to Gunpowder Road. Work on the northern half of the roadway is in progress. Old Union Road remains closed within the construction area. Motorists should watch for flaggers and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling the work zone. Slow traffic and possible delays should be expected. The posted speed limit is 35 MPH.

· New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – Beginning Monday, Feb. 10, traffic will be reduce to one lane along Graves Road between I-275 and just north of Worldwide Blvd. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Weather permitting, lane closures will be in place Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will continue for approximately 8 weeks. In addition, a barrier wall has been set in the shoulder of I-275 east and westbound between the existing Grave Road overpass and the Petersburg Road exit while crews work outside the travel lanes.

GRANT COUNTY

· KY 22 (Taft Highway) – Three bridge replacement projects and highway safety improvement project on KY 22 (Taft Highway) will begin by the end of the month. The project will require a full closure. This project will have two phases of work and road closures.

· Phase 1 – Feb. 3 to May 30 – KY 22 (5.7 – 10.7 mile-marker) will be closed to through traffic from KY 467 (Warsaw Road) to KY 36 for a bridge replacement over Baton Rouge Road and Clarks Creek and for highway safety improvements. Traffic will have access to Ruthman Drive. A signed detour will be in place using KY 36 (Stewartsville Road) to I-75 NB to the Dry Ridge – Owenton Exit 159 to KY 22.

· Phase 2 – June 1 – Nov. 30 – KY 22 (5.7 – 0.6 mile-marker) will be closed to through traffic from KY 36 (Stewartsville Road) to KY 1993 (Lawrenceville Road) for bridge replacements at Rattlesnake Creek and Eagle Creek. Detour information will be confirmed before this work starts.

Access will be maintained for residents who live along the closed sections. For more information on Bridging Kentucky, or to access a public feedback form on these and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com

· KY 36 (14.4 – 13.7 mile-marker) – A road improvement project is in progress on KY 36 and the I-75 Exits 154 to Williamstown – Owenton. Besides the exit ramp work, KY 36 will be improved from the I-75 overpass to Lynwood. KY 2943 (Skyway Drive) will also be reconstructed and relocated. The contractor is in the process of clearing right of way, weather permitting. The main construction will start in the spring. Motorists should be mindful of lane closures and traffic control in the work zone.

KENTON COUNTY

· KY 3187 (Kyles Lane) – 0 – 0.7 mile-marker – A slide repair project is in progress on a section of KY 3187 (Kyles Lane). The road will be closed weekdays to through traffic until the project is complete. The road will be closed during the hours of 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. The closure will be between KY 17 (Madison Pike) to Farrel Drive. Local traffic will have access. Work is weather dependent.

· KY 2045 (Independence Road) 0.400 milepost – A 60-day closure will begin Monday, Feb. 17 for a bridge replacement over Brushy Creek. A signed detour will be in place routing drivers to use KY 536 (Shaw Road) to KY 17 (Madison Pike). For more information on Bridging Kentucky, or to access a public feedback form on these and other bridge projects, click here.

The KYTC offers the following tips for motorists when they approach a work zone:

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. You can follow us on the social media links below.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.

Remember construction and maintenance activities are scheduled on a tentative basis and are subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

Motorists are urged to use caution in work areas, and to be alert for flaggers, workers, and equipment which may block a portion of the roadway, and other items of concern in work zones. Motorists are asked to pay careful attention to warning signs alerting them of the roadwork and obey work zone speed limits where applicable.

For the latest up to date information on road conditions throughout Kentucky, motorists can go to GoKY.