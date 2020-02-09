KY artists have unique opportunity through ‘The Art of Goodwill’ — so what can you make of that?















Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is seeking eligible artists for an artist residency program that will culminate with a November 14 art exhibit and fundraising event at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville.

The Art of Goodwill Residency Program will provide selected Kentucky artists the opportunity to transform items donated to Goodwill into works of art. Goodwill is searching for artists with a broad range of experiences and cultural perspectives from diverse communities throughout Kentucky.

The residency program taps into the creativity of Kentucky artists to inspire people to reflect upon their consumption habits and the power of transformation. (Each year, Goodwill repurposes or recycles 50 million pounds of used goods.)

The residency program gives selected Kentucky artists access to Goodwill’s 66 stores to collect materials for creating art. Artists selected for the program receive a stipend funded by Goodwill through program sponsors. Event proceeds will support Goodwill’s mission to connect Kentuckians with opportunities to work their way out of poverty and find a better quality of life.

When describing the correlation between Goodwill’s mission and her journey as a 2019 resident artist, Regina Williams said, “The Art of Goodwill? That’s who I am. That’s what I do. That’s what I’ve done my whole life. I was never so excited about anything, because it just defined who I was… I love taking what is broken and making it perfect again.”

The call for artists is open through March 23.

For more information, visit www.theartofgoodwill.org.

