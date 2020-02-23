Kentucky breeders receive $14.3 million through Thoroughbred Breeders’ Incentive Fund















The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has announced the release of the 2019 Kentucky Thoroughbred Breeders’ Incentive Funds (KBIF), totaling more than $14.3 million.

The incentive fund encourages Thoroughbred horse owners and breeders to conduct business in Kentucky, benefiting the state’s economy and ensuring horse racing remains one of Kentucky’s renowned industries. To qualify for the award, a mare must be nominated for the program and remain in the Commonwealth from the time of breeding until the birth of the foal.

The final award amount is contingent on the foal’s eventual earnings at the racetrack, and participants submit applications to KHRC to claim the award.

“It’s an honor to recognize Kentucky breeders for their contributions to the horse racing industry,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The racing industry is paramount to a growing economy as it creates jobs, and generates tourism dollars for the Commonwealth.”

More than 4,100 races were eligible for awards for KBIF horses winning in Kentucky, the United States and Group wins in Canada, England, France and Ireland. This year, the number of breeders awarded total 1,443.

The KBIF is funded through a percentage of the sales and use tax on the fees paid when a stallion is bred to a mare in Kentucky. Since 2006, nearly $170 million has been awarded to breeders for winning eligible races across the globe. Money allocated in 2020 is for wins in 2019.

For more information, including a list of award winners and statistics on races awarded, visit khrc.ky.gov.

From Kentucky Horse Racing Commission