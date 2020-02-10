Kenton County Parks and Recreation to host Sugar Camp 2020: Making Maple Syrup, register now















Kenton County Parks & Recreation (KCP&R) is hosting Sugar Camp 2020: Making Maple Syrup on February 26-29 in Middleton-Mills Park (3415 Mills Rd., Covington, KY 41015) at Shelter House 2

Step into the forest and back in time to experience life in a mid-1800’s sugar camp. Visit a working sugar camp, demonstrating the art and science of making maple syrup the old fashioned way. First, visit an American frontier settler camp and see how one would work with many of the tools and accoutrements used 150-200 years ago.

A second camp set up nearby provides participants an opportunity to see how Native Americans would have lived and worked at the time.

See how sap water was processed into hard sugar using hand-hewn wooden bowls and birch bark molds. Visitors will be encouraged to participate in many of the day-to-day tasks of Sugar Camp. Learn about and make a “spile”; help tap Sugar Maple trees and gather sap; taste unrefined sweet sap water and sample home-made maple syrup.

Reservations for class-size groups, individuals, and families will be requested. Weekday time slots are Wednesday through Friday at 10-11:30 a.m., Noon to 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday ONLY: Drop-In Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with additional activities available. Dress for the weather.

Reserve your spot today through the online registrations system here. KCP&R chooses the best time for maple sugaring in Kentucky based on the weather.

Volunteers Needed – Sugar Camp Preparation Work Day to be held at Middleton-Mills Park at Shelter House 2 on Monday, February 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to set up camp and gather, haul, split and stack firewood for Sugar Camp.

For news of upcoming programs, activities, and events to be held in Kenton County’s parks, call the Parks & Recreation office at 859/525-PLAY (7529), visit the website or follow Kenton County Parks & Recreation on Facebook @KentonCountyParks.

Kenton County Parks & Recreation