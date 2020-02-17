Kenton County Jailer is guest speaker at the Latonia Business Association Feb. meeting Wednesday















The guest speaker at the February Meeting of the Latonia Business Association is Kenton County Jailer Terry Carl.

Carl has implemented a nationally recognized program to deal with drug rehab at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, recognized Kenton County Detention Center COR-12 Jail Substance Abuse Program (SAP) in its Kentucky Innovations to Address Addiction report, spotlighting innovative programs that address addiction and provide support for families and communities.

“The Kentucky Innovation Now report recognizes revolutionary programs, such as the Kenton County Detention Center SAP, that are transforming the response to addiction in Kentucky and offering solutions during a time of crisis,” says Jessica Hulsey, founder of the Addiction Policy Forum.

The Latonia Business Association (LBA) has a long history in Latonia going back to the early 1900’s. The LBA was revived in 2005, after a period of dormancy.

The group holds monthly luncheon meetings which feature speakers on topics of interest to Latonia businesses, as well as an opportunity for networking. The LBA is led by a board of six officers, and works closely with the City of Covington and Mayor, City Commissioners and City Staff.

The group supports a variety of community projects and events, especially those that benefit children. In 2006 the LBA brought back the annual Halloween Block Party, a long-time Latonia tradition. The free family event, held near Ritte’s Corner, attracts more than 3,000 people of all ages each year.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, February 19, from11:45 am to 1:00 pm at Legend’s Bar & Grill / Bock’s Billiards 3530 Decoursey Avenue, Latonia.

The LBA invites members and guests to come learn about the innovative programs at the Detention Center and Carl’s other efforts to help inmates give back to the community.

Cost to attend the program, which includes lunch, is $13 for LBA members and $15 for non-members.

Latonia Business Association