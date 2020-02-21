Jim Guthrie assumes sole ownership of Hub+Weber Architects; Gene Weber retires after 45 years















Hub+Weber Architects, an architecture, design, and master planning firm headquartered in Covington, has announced new ownership and management of the firm, retroactive to January 1.

Jim Guthrie has assumed sole ownership of the firm as Gene Weber transitions into retirement. The new – yet familiar – owner will continue to ensure the firm’s well-established reputation continues. As well as it’s long time shenanigans.



Jim Guthrie has been an employee with Hub+Weber for nearly 30 years and expects this change in ownership to be smooth sailing (or a perfect serve).

“I’m excited and honored to be the third owner in the firm’s 47-year history. I’m buoyed by our awesome staff, our clients (both new and old) and the mentorship of Bill Hub and Gene have provided in my professional life.” Guthrie says.

His experience and familiarity with the firm will allow the level of service known to clients to continue and thrive.

Guthrie has been the lead architect/designer on many of the projects that are part of H+W’s catalog, including The Hotel Covington, Florence Freedom Ballpark, The Reserve at 4th and Race, Florence Senior Center, the Hellmann Creative Center, and Kemba Credit Union’s new headquarters in West Chester.

In addition to being invested in the community professionally, Jim is a founding member of Architects Alliance, a past president and board member of Renaissance Covington, and an organizer of Art Off Pike and Covington Pops. He also serves on the board of directors for The Center for Great Neighborhoods and the steering committee for the Rural Urban Exchange (RUX).

This change in ownership allows longtime owner and partner, Gene Weber, to try out retirement after 45 years of outstanding service to the community and clients. Gene started at Hub+Weber in 1974 with Bill Hub as the very first full-time employee and became partner in 1995. Gene will continue to work with Hub+Weber as a mentor and consultant, as he figures out what retirement looks like (it’s probably plants).

Gene remarked on the transition with “Jim is an extremely talented architect who has been an integral part of the success of our firm. Jim’s passion for design and the urban community will help drive H+W to continue to evolve with limitless vision for the future.”

Hub+Weber has been serving clients in the Covington and Greater Cincinnati area for nearly 50 years. Their projects have ranged from churches to hotels, and from banks to apartments making the Hub+Weber experience broad and diverse. The firm offers a wide range of architectural services, encompassing every step of the creative process.