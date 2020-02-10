It’s a Girl! Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman gives birth to baby daughter, Evelynne Jeanette















Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman shared on social media that she gave birth to a daughter Saturday morning.

“Chris, Emma, Will, Nate and I are blessed to welcome the newest member of #TeamKentucky, Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O’Bryan, who was born on Saturday, February 8, at 9:40 a.m,” Coleman posted on Facebook.

“She is a strong 6.7 pounds and 18-3/4 inches long. We are both in good health and resting well. Chris and I cannot wait to pass along Kentucky values: kindness, hard work and a smooth jump shot.”

Coleman, who is married to Chris O’Bryan, boys’ head basketball coach at Frankfort High School, is the first Kentucky lieutenant governor to give birth while in office.

Gov. Andy Beshear and wife, Britainy, shared a video congratulating the family.

“We are so excited for them,” he said. “It’s a good day to be on Team Kentucky.”

Coleman is a former educator who worked as assistant principal at Nelson County High School.

From Kentucky Today