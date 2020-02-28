IT firm Gentis Solutions to establish new corporate headquarters in Covington, creating 80 jobs















Pennsylvania-based Gentis Solutions plans to establish its new corporate headquarters in Covington and create 80 well-paying, Kentucky-resident jobs in the process, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.



“It’s imperative that we continue adding quality jobs in our state to improve the lives of Kentuckians and their families,” Gov. Beshear said. “That is exactly what Gentis Solutions intends to do. I am very thankful the company chose to locate its headquarters in Kentucky and look forward to watching the business grow in the Commonwealth.”

Gentis plans to house the new headquarters at River Center in Covington and invest $2.7 million to open and expand the facility. The move to Kentucky will help the company better cater to its customers, a heavy majority of which are located in the Commonwealth and Ohio.

Gentis leaders aim to begin operations June 1 and gradually hire 80 employees at the headquarters over the next 10 years.

Locating in Kentucky will also enable the company to implement new programs, including a training course to teach marketable IT skills to veterans and recent graduates. The new office space will include training rooms for such programs.



“We are very excited about starting this next chapter in our company’s future,” Gentis COO Tom Flessor said. “The convenient Covington location will enable us to meet more frequently with our clients and to also recruit excellent technical talent for our consulting positions.”

Gentis Solutions helps clients hire talent through the use of innovative assessment, management and communication technologies. Formed in 2015, Gentis experienced solid growth over the past four years, and company executives expect that trend to continue in Kentucky.

This month’s Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) meeting produced six Gov. Beshear-announced projects in five counties – Barren, Hancock, Hart, Kenton, and Warren. Those projects total more than $274 million in planned investment and 545 full-time Kentucky jobs.

Sen. Chris McDaniel, of Taylor Mill, thanked the company for capitalizing on Kentucky’s business advantages.



“I am appreciative of Gentis Solutions for recognizing the value of our business climate and skilled workforce and for choosing to relocate their operation in Covington,” said Sen. McDaniel. “This is a great investment that will increase high tech-job opportunities and allow Gentis to better serve their customers in the Kentucky and Ohio Markets.”

Rep. Buddy Wheatley, of Covington, said Gentis will make for a valuable addition in the community.



“I am proud to welcome Gentis Solutions to Covington and look forward to seeing this company grow,” said Rep Wheatley. “Our community has become a mecca for the high-tech industry in Kentucky, and Gentis Solutions will add to that reputation. I appreciate their decision to bring these jobs here, and it says a lot that most of their customers are already in this region.”



Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said this development demonstrates the city’s ability to attract new business.



“Gentis Solutions’ decision to relocate to Covington means the word is out – even beyond the region, people realize that Covington is a great business address,” Mayor Meyer said. “We have the ‘cool factor’ that attracts today’s talent, and that talent attracts companies looking to hire them.”



Kenton County Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann said the company is a good fit for the region.

“I extend a warm welcome to Gentis Solutions to Kenton County and Northern Kentucky,” Judge-Executive Knochelmann said. “We’re thrilled that Gentis will establish a new headquarters for its IT professional services operations in RiverCenter. We have a strong technology-focused workforce in Northern Kentucky with the College of Informatics at NKU and our proximity to universities in the Cincinnati region.”

Lee Crume, president & CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, said the company’s decision reflects the region’s strengths.

“It’s a testament to our strategic location and the talented workforce in the Cincinnati region,” said Lee Crume, president & CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. “Gentis joins a strong technology company cluster in Northern Kentucky.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $500,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $2.7 million and annual targets of:

· Creation and maintenance of 80 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years.

· Paying an average hourly wage of $31 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.



Additionally, Gentis can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

Information on Kentucky’s economic development efforts and programs is available at www.ThinkKentucky.com.