Independence man admits causing June crash in Taylor Mill that killed his wife, injured two others 















Yakema J. Buckley, 40, of Independence, entered a guilty plea to Manslaughter 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Thursday, in connection motor vehicle crash that killed his wife and injured two others.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Joseph Hill and Aaron Levinson are recommending a sentence of 15 years in prison. Formal, final sentencing is scheduled for May 2, 2020 before Kenton Circuit Judge Kathleen Lape.

On June 5, 2019, Taylor Mill Police were called to Pride Parkway near Lakewood Drive where a Cadillac had been t-boned by a Chevrolet Suburban after crossing a grass median into Northbound traffic.

Witnesses told police the Cadillac had been operating erratically as it left Covington heading South into Taylor Mill.

Officers found Buckley behind the wheel of the car and his wife, Crystal Ann Buckley, in the passenger seat. Both were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. Crystal Buckley died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Testing of Yakema Buckley’s urine done during the course of medical treatment indicated he was under the influence of Benzodiazepines, Fentanyl, opiates, cocaine, and THC.

The driver of the Suburban received minor injuries and a eleven year old passenger suffered a broken foot. A second child in the Suburban was uninjured.

