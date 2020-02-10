I-75 corridor enforcement’s next campaign to start February 18; here are the results from December















Throughout the month of December 2019, officers from the Covington, Erlanger, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, and Kenton County Police Departments continued to patrol the Kenton County corridor of I-75 from Erlanger to Covington.

Here are the results for the month of December for the partnering agencies:

Arrests (4) – Possession of marijuana, Possession of Heroin, Arrest Warrant Served (2); Speeding (63); Seat Belt Citations (20); Child Restraint Citations (2); Other Citations (117)-Commercial Vehicle Lane Restriction (10); Commercial Vehicle Registration Violation (1); Commercial Vehicle Expired Annual Inspection (4); Commercial Vehicle No UCR Registration (3); Commercial Vehicle No Medical Card (5); Careless Driving (1); No Registration Plate (5); No/Expired Registration Plates (24); Failure To/Improper Signal (6); Improper Display of License Plate (1); Improper Equipment/No Brake Lights (1); Improper Equipment/No Rear View Mirror (1); Obstructed Windshield (1); Failure to Notify DOT Change of Address (3); Operating On a Suspended License (3); No Operator’s License (4); Residents Not To Use License From Another State (3); License Not in Possession (2); No Insurance (13); No Proof of Insurance (24); Following Another Vehicle Too Closely (2); Warnings (5).

The next planned blitz will occur on Tuesday, February 18 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Also, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety announced a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to reduce impaired driving fatalities. A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet stated the campaign began on December 19 and continued through January 1. The campaign included public service ads with images of Santa and the slogan, “He sees you when you’re drinking.”

The ads were placed at gas stations, bars, and restaurants in more than 60 cities. Officials said the state has recorded 22 drunken driving deaths during Christmas and New Year’s over the last five years.