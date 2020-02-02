Horizon Nonprofit Awards to be presented to five leaders, volunteers at NKY Philanthropy Symposium















The inaugural Horizon Nonprofit Award winners will be celebrated at the 2020 NKY Philanthropy Symposium on March 17 at the St. Elizabeth Training & Education Center in Erlanger.

The following Northern Kentucky nonprofit leaders and volunteers will be honored:

• Andrew Brunsman, Be Concerned, Inc., Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year (Small)

• Rick Hulefeld, Learning Grove, Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year (Large)

• Quentin Turley, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, MVP Staff of the Year

• Bob Hoffer, DBL Law, MVP Board Member of the Year

• Gayle Middendorf, The Point/Arc, Volunteer of the Year

“It’s exciting for us to turn the spotlight around on our community’s nonprofit heroes and heroines,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We received a truly robust group of nominations for these awards, and we’ll continue to celebrate these leaders.

“The spirit of Northern Kentucky shined in each nomination, and we are reminded of how important our uncommon advocates are across the nonprofit sector.”

The community is invited to attend the 2020 NKY Philanthropy Symposium to learn about how all Northern Kentuckians can plug into and support local efforts that are moving the region forward. The symposium is offered in partnership with the Kentucky Philanthropy Initiative. More information can be found here.

Important regional topics will be on the table at the event, including 1NKY, Northern Kentucky University’s new intelligence unit, social determinants of health, site readiness, and workforce development. Speakers include leaders from St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Northern Kentucky University, the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance, the Catalytic Fund, the Kentucky Philanthropy Initiative, and GROW NKY.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is a qualified public charitable 501(c)(3) organization established as a community foundation in 2017 by Northern Kentucky leaders. Its mission is to unite resources to raise the quality of life for all people in the Northern Kentucky community. Learn more here.