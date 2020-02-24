Honor an educator through UK recognition program; K-5 teachers can apply for KY reading project















By Mike Marsee

Kentucky Teacher

The University of Kentucky (UK) College of Education invites people to honor a teacher, professor, principal or other education professional who has made a difference through the Teachers Who Made a Difference program.

The program gives people the opportunity to thank educators who challenged, supported and inspired them. Nominees do not have to be UK graduates or Kentucky residents.

There is no specific selection process for Teachers Who Made a Difference; the event is to recognize educators who made a positive impact on the lives of their students. However, the number of honorees to be recognized is limited, so nominators are asked to limit recognition to one educator per year.

Honorees will be recognized at a reception April 20 at Kroger Field on the UK campus in Lexington.

The nomination deadline is March 15. Visit UK’s website to nominate an educator or for more information.

Kentucky Reading Project

Applications are being accepted for the Kentucky Reading Project, a year-long graduate-level course focused on research-based literacy instruction for teachers in grades P-5.

Teachers will receive a stipend, professional resources and three hours of graduate credit upon completion of the course in May 2021.

University literacy faculty at each of the eight state universities provide instruction at various sites across the state. The National Center for Families Learning provides one day of training during the course.

Since the program began in 1999, KRP has trained more than 3,800 teachers across the state. There is no cost to teachers, schools or districts.

The application deadline is March 31. Visit the Collaborative Center for Literacy Development’s website for more information.