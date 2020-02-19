Prep Sports Notebook: Highlands, CovCath boys basketball teams split championship doubleheader















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Covington Catholic and Highlands squared off in the championship games of the Northern Kentucky junior varsity and freshmen boys basketball tournaments on Monday at CovCath.

In the junior varsity game, Highlands jumped out to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat CovCath, 72-50, to run its season record to 21-1.

All five starters for the Bluebirds were double-figure scorers with Zachary Barth’s 18 points topping the list. The others were William Herald (15), Cole Kocher (13), Austin Duncan (12) and Oliver Harris (11).

Highlands shot 65.8 percent (25 of 38) from the field overall and 83.3 percent (10 of 12) from behind the 3-point line with Herald hitting all five of his long-range shots.

Kocher was 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from the line to go along with four assists. Duncan pulled down a game-high nine rebounds for the Bluebirds.

CovCath (19-5) shot 44.4 percent (20 of 45) from the field overall and 23.5 percent (4 of 17) from 3-point range. The team’s leading scorers were Mekhi Wilson with 17 points and Leyton Read with 12.

CovCath won the freshman championship game, 52-42, over Highlands behind a 16-point effort by Trevor Fryman, who also had four assists. The Bluebirds’ leading scorer was Coby Kramer with 14 points.

The Colonels had a 36-27 lead going into the fourth quarter and held off a rally by the Bluebirds before pulling away at the end. The game’s last basket was scored by Brian Cheek, a CovCath student manager who was awarded a jersey for the game. He came off the bench in the final seconds and made a layup just before the final horn sounded.

CovCath finished with a 25-13 rebounding advantage and outscored Highlands, 15-7, at the free throw line. Colin Detzel had a game-high eight rebounds for the Colonels.

The all-tournament team included Fryman, Detzel, Ayden Link, and Aiden Jones of CovCath. The other players selected were:

Highlands – Coby Kramer, Seth Ryan, Sam Robinson. Simon Kenton – Isaac Gabbard, Gavin Riley. Beechwood – Trevor Logue, Mitchell Berger. Ryle – Lucas Colemire. St. Henry – Matt Resing. Scott – Tyler Humphrey. NewCath – Jase Iles. Newport – Mykell King. Lloyd – Thomas Williams. Holy Cross – Ryan Cooley. Holmes – Curtez Hill. Dixie Heights – Jacob Bock. Cooper – Drew Schilling. Conner – Cory Henson. Campbell County – Des Davie. Boone County – Jamar Hocker. Brossart – Logan Woosley.

Regular season ending with showdown between top scorers

The top two scorers in Northern Kentucky boys varsity basketball will face each other on the final day of the regular season when Beechwood visits Highlands for an 8 p.m. game on Friday.

Highlands junior guard Sam Vinson scored 30 points in his team’s win over Lloyd last Friday to raise his per-game season average to 25.2. He’s shooting 54 percent (213 of 394) from the field with 32 3-point goals for the 23-2 Bluebirds, who will play at St. Henry on Wednesday before Friday’s showdown.

Beechwood junior guard Scotty Draud has a 24.1 average following his 34-point point performance in a win over Lloyd on Tuesday night. He’s shooting 43.9 percent (244 of 556) from the field with 59 treys going into the final game on the 20-9 Tigers’ schedule.

The leading scorers in Northern Kentucky girls high school basketball have averages that are even closer.

Bellevue senior Kierstyn Ratterman is averaging 19.8 with two regular season games remaining. Holy Cross junior Grace Bezold is right behind her at 19.1 with three games left on her team’s schedule.

Both players have been much more productive than last season when Ratterman scored 11.8 points per game and Bezold finished with a 7.2 average.

Beechwood swimmer among top qualifiers going into state meet

Beechwood junior Eli Shoyat is the only top-seeded swimmer or diver from Northern Kentucky going into the state championship meet that begins Thursday at Lancaster Aquatics Center on University of Kentucky campus.

The seeds are based on times and scores recorded in regional qualifying meets across the state. Shoyat won the boys 500-yard freestyle at the Region 7 meet in a time of 4:26.05, which turned out to be the fastest state qualifying time.

Highlands posted the second fastest qualifying times in the boys 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. The No. 2 seeds in boys individual events include Mac Russell of Highlands in the 100 freestyle and Jude Dierker of Covington Catholic in 1-meter diving.

Local girls seeded No. 2 in individual events are Selina Reil of Dixie Heights in the 500 freestyle and Lainy Kruger of Notre Dame in the 100 breaststroke. Dixie Heights also has the second fastest qualifying times in the girls 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

At last year’s state meet, Dixie Heights placed second behind perennial power Louisville Sacred Heart in the girls team standings and Highlands ended up third in the boys standings.

TOP LOCAL STATE QUALIFIERS IN GIRLS EVENTS

No. 2 qualifiers

200 medley relay – Dixie Heights 1:46.70

500 freestyle – Selina Reil (Dixie Heights) 4:57.90

100 breaststroke – Lainy Kruger (Notre Dame) 1:04.08

400 freestyle relay – Dixie Heights 3:34.06

No. 3 qualifiers

200 medley relay – Notre Dame 1:47.41

200 freestyle — Kenady Beil (Dixie Heights) 1:51.82

200 individual medley – Lainy Kruger (Notre Dame) 2:03.84

1-meter diving – Peytton Moore (Cooper) 393.55

100 butterfly – Kenady Beil (Dixie Heights) 54.97

100 freestyle – Emma Littrell (St. Henry) 52.59

400 freestyle relay — Notre Dame 3:36.57

TOP LOCAL STATE QUALIFIERS IN BOYS EVENTS

Top qualifier

500 freestyle – Eli Shoyat (Beechwood) 4:26.05

No. 2 qualifiers

200 medley relay – Highlands 1:36.98

1-meter diving – Jude Dierker (CovCath) 4:35.70

100 freestyle – Mac Russell (Highlands) 45.89

400 freestyle relay – Highlands 3:12.20

No. 3 qualifiers

100 breaststroke – Jack Banks (Highlands) 56.79