Gov. Beshear accepting nominations to university boards of regents, trustees, other higher ed boards















Nominations for gubernatorial appointments to the Commonwealth's university boards of regents, boards of trustees, and other higher education boards are currently being accepted.

The Governor’s Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee will consider the following vacancies at its next meeting:

•University of Kentucky Board of Trustees

•University of Louisville Board of Trustees

•Western Kentucky University Board of Regents

•Kentucky State University Board of Regents

•Murray State Board of Regents

•Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents

•Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents

•Morehead State University Board of Regents

•Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education

•Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents

•Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority Board of Directors

•Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation Board of Directors

•Kentucky Authority for Educational Television

A nominee may not be a full-time employee of a public institution of higher education.

Anyone who has a relative employed by a university, Council on Postsecondary Education, Higher Education Assistance Authority/Student Loan Corp. or KET may not serve on the board. Nominees may not have a conflict of interest pursuant to KRS 45A.340.

Applications previously received during the last administration will not be considered.

New applicants can apply online at https://governor.ky.gov/services/application-for-boards-and-commissions or call 502-564-2611. The deadline for completed forms and resumes has been extended to February 29, 2020.

Office of the Governor