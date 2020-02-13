Garcia pours in 20 points, NKU women coast to 78-35 win over Illinois-Chicago on Thursday night















NKyTribune staff

Freshman guard Carissa Garcia scored a career-high 20 points as the Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team coasted to a 78-35 win over Illinois-Chicago on Thursday night at BB&T Arena.

Garcia buried four shots from 3-point range and added three steals as NKU improved to 15-10 overall, 9-5 in Horizon League play. The Norse held UIC (3-23 overall, 2-13 Horizon League) to 31.1 percent shooting from the field.

Sophomore guard Ally Niece finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists for NKU, which is undefeated (6-0) this season when scoring 71 points or more.

Freshman guard Ivy Turner added 12 points to go along with three steals, while teammate Kailey Coffey pulled down 13 rebounds. Coffey also scored seven points and dished out four assists.

It marked the eighth game this season in which Coffey hauled in double-digit rebounds. NKU’s defense forced 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter and allowed UIC just one field goal (1-for-9) in that final stanza.

NKU shut down UIC leading scorer Jada Nneji, holding her to just four points — all of which were scored in the fourth quarter. Nneji averages 12.2 points per game.

NKU finished 10-for-31 from 3-point range. The Norse tied their mark for most 3-pointers made in a game this season, equally the 10 treys they buried against Green Bay.

NKU plays IUPUI at 2 p.m. Saturday in its final regular-season game at BB&T Arena. At halftime, NKU will honor the 20th anniversary of the women’s basketball program’s 2000 NCAA Division II national championship.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications and staff reports)