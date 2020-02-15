For an island vacation close to home, Colt Island in Warsaw is booking for the coming season















Colt Island Resort is now accepting reservations for the 2020 Season.

Located on Craig’s Creek in Warsaw, about 35 miles from Covington, the Resort offers sleeping quarters for 8 aboard a 50-foot Boatel.

Comprising 1.25 acres, Colt Island also has a 40-foot sheltered deck, with water and electric serving campsites throughout the island.

For an island vacation or a weekend getaway, call 859 992 1831.

One data-base counts 106 islands in Kentucky. Some are nature preserves, some are privately owned, some have river pirate histories, some are great for hunting and fishing, some just handy places to give your boat a rest for a while.

Craig’s Creek is an idyllic lake tucked off the Ohio River near Warsaw, just above Markland Dam. Belterra resort is in sight on the other side of the river from there. The resort offers a shuttle service from Smuggler’s Cove marina at Craig’s Creek.

The island captured former banker Tom O’Donnell’s attention, and he and some of his buddies, Warsaw locals Eric Moore, Spike Wright, and Joe Zubaty, purchased it at auction in 2005, made improvements and now rent it out for a taste of “island life” when the weather is good.

See the NKyTribune’s story about Colt Island here.