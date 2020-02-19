Florence releases economic development update of projects completed, under construction, in pipeline

By Mark Hansel
NKyTribune managing editor
The City of Florence has released its annual economic development report, which includes projects completed in 2019, as well as those under construction and in the pipeline.
This statement from Florence Mayor Diane Whalen accompanied the report:
We are pleased to present the City of Florence’s annual economic development
report. Our administrative team works hand-in-hand with our elected officials to enhance and improve relationships with our residential and business communities.
This document provides a snapshot of the City of Florence’s economic development efforts and successes. It is meant to help keep you informed on news and developments that relate specifically to you.
Florence continues to be one of Kentucky’s fastest growing communities.
With many transformational projects underway, Florence City Council and staff continue to enjoy success because of our ability to foster public-private relationships throughout the business community, and officials have worked closely with all stakeholders to implement projects that created opportunities and further advanced this vision.
Our economic development strategy continues to focus on creating a diverse economy that supports long-term sustainability. By building stronger relationships and working with the existing start-up and entrepreneurial community. we want to ensure Florence will continue to be the region’s most sought-after community in which to grow a business.
Thank you for being part of our success
City of Florence elected officials include Whalen, Vice-Mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Auuchon, and council members Duane Froelicher, J. Kelly Huff, Mel Carroll, David A. Osborne and Gary Winn.
In addition to the information on economic development, the report also provides a demographic profile of the city
New Businesses
The report includes more than 30 projects that were completed in 2019.
In the retail sector, new-to-the-market offerings included Ross Dress For Less, Bob’s Discount Furniture and HomeBuys. The long-awaited Menards on Apex Lane off of Mall Road also opened in June.
New hospitality offerings included Tru Hotel on Vandercar Way, Fairfield Inn & Suites on Merchant Street and Staybridge Suites on Ted Bushelman Boulevard.
Litas Tacos on US 42 and Yamato Steakhouse on Mall Road , both new-to-the-market restaurants, also opened in 2019.
Among the commercial development projects completed in 2019 were the GE Aviation facility on Doering Drive and CVG Site 6A on Renegade Way, with DB Schenker as the anchor tenant.
Brief profiles of other projects completed in 2019 are included at the bottom of this story.
Major Projects Under Construction
Projects currently under construction include the Brixmor Retail Site on Mall Road and Torres Mexican Steakhouse on US 42.
The Villages of Florence Community, Villages of Weaver Community and French Quarter Phase 4 in the Orleans North Subdivision are among the residential developments currently under construction.
In the Pipeline
Projects in the pipeline include some major new additions to the Florence landscape and the redevelopment of a community landmark under new ownership.
Duluth Trading Company on Meijer Drive and Texas Roadhouse on Houston Road are both scheduled to begin construction in the spring.
Turfway Park was purchased by Churchill Downs last year and a major renovation, which includes a complete rebuild of the grandstand, is scheduled to begin at the conclusion of the current live racing meet.
Profiles of other economic development projects completed in 2019 (click images to enlarge):
