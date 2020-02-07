Faulkner’s clutch defensive gem in final seconds lifts NKU past Oakland in Thursday night thriller, 73-70















By Don Owen

NKyTribune reporter

For much of Thursday night, Oakland’s Rashad Williams stole the spotlight at BB&T Arena with his long-range scoring exploits.

In the final seconds, though, it was Trevon Faulkner’s timely steal that ultimately won the game for Northern Kentucky, which fought off the visiting Golden Grizzlies for a heart-stopping 73-70 victory in front of a crowd of 3,241.

With NKU holding a 71-70 lead and the clock ticking under 10 seconds, Oakland’s Tray Maddox Jr. drove into the lane under heavy defensive pressure from Faulkner. Before Maddox could attempt a shot, Faulkner stripped the basketball and was fouled with 2.5 seconds remaining.

The sophomore from Mercer County converted both free throws to extend NKU’s lead to 73-70, and the Norse defense swatted away a length-of-the-court pass as time expired.

“(Maddox) was coming in full steam, I just walled up and saw the chance to get the ball,” Faulkner said of his game-saving defensive play. “It was an opportunity for a big play, and I took it from him.”

Faulkner finished with 21 points and dished out two assists as NKU improved to 17-7 overall, 9-3 in the Horizon League. The Norse overcame Williams’ 34-point performance, which included 8-for-15 shooting from beyond the arc, thanks to many clutch plays on both ends of the court.

Dantez Walton clearly demonstrated he’s recovered from a shoulder injury by pouring in 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Walton buried five shots from 3-point range, including a trio of huge triples in the second half.

Faulkner, though, provided the biggest play in the final seconds.

“The one-on-one defense that Trevon Faulkner played was just an outstanding job,” NKU head coach Darrin Horn said, also noting that “Jalen Tate did a good job of not letting Williams get the basketball” on the final Oakland possession.

NKU shot just 38.9 percent from the field and was 9-for-35 from 3-point range. The Norse, however, grabbed 23 offensive rebounds against the taller Golden Grizzlies and won the battle of the boards by a 39-34 margin.

Adrian Nelson hauled in nine offensive rebounds and finished with 11 total boards. He also scored six points and finished with five assists.

“Adrian Nelson was unbelievable on the glass tonight,” Horn said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever had a guy get nine offensive rebounds in a game.”

Tyler Sharpe added 15 points and four assists for NKU, which used a 14-2 run early in the first half to turn a 7-0 deficit into a 14-9 lead. Faulkner, Walton and Sharpe all drained 3-pointers during that spurt.

After NKU led by as many as nine points, Oakland eventually pulled ahead in the final minute of the first half. But Tate dribbled the length of the court and converted a driving layup at the buzzer to give NKU a 33-32 edge at the break.

NKU led at intermission despite 5-for-21 shooting from 3-point range and 31.7 percent accuracy from the field.

“I thought we moved the ball as well and got as many good open looks, in terms of quality of looks, as we had in a long time,” Horn said. “We just didn’t make them. I thought Tyler (Sharpe) got as many good looks as he’s had, in terms of clean and stepping into the shots. We just didn’t shoot the ball well.

“But to still find a way to win a conference game against an Oakland team that’s getting better, it’s the kind of win you want to pull out this time of the year. It’s about guys making plays at big moments.”

Muscular 6-foot-7 forward Xavier Hill-Mais added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Oakland, which dropped to 8-16 overall, 3-8 in the Horizon League. Brad Brechting, a 6-foot-11 center, finished with 10 points for the physical Golden Grizzlies.

“Going inside against them, we know you have to be patient and we practice that,” Faulkner said. “We know they’re a heavy gap team and they like to help defensively. Being patient leads to open shots on the outside.”

Said Walton: “On the defensive end, we have to contain them and box out. They definitely have the height advantage on us, so we have to put a body on them.”

NKU is now 13-11 all-time against Oakland and has won the last four games in the series. The Norse also posted a 75-64 victory over the Golden Grizzlies on Jan. 5 at Rochester, Mich.

Williams, a transfer from Cleveland State who just became eligible at Oakland on Jan. 16, scored 37 points in a win at Detroit Mercy last week. The 6-foot-1 transfer followed that performance with another impressive outing Thursday night.

“The kid made some unbelievable shots,” Horn said of Williams. “I think we’re going to watch that film and see on three or four of those (shots), we had people hanging all over him.”

NKU will continue its four-game homestand Saturday night when Detroit Mercy visits BB&T Arena at 7 p.m. The Titans dropped a 98-86 decision at Wright State on Thursday night and are 6-18 overall, 4-7 in the Horizon League.

Earlier this season, Detroit Mercy posted a 66-58 win over NKU in Calihan Hall.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 73, OAKLAND 70

OAKLAND (70)

Hill-Mais 5-14 2-2 12, Brechting 3-3 4-4 10, Williams 11-19 4-5 34, Kangu 0-3 0-1 0, Maddox 1-2 0-0 2, Oladapo 3-5 2-2 8, Lampman 0-4 0-0 0, Monroe 2-2 0-0 4, Pittman 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 12-14 70.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (73)

Sharpe 6-18 1-2 15, Adheke 0-2 0-0 0, Faulkner 7-15 5-6 21, Walton 9-19 0-0 23, Langdon 0-2 0-0 0, Tate 2-8 1-2 5, Nelson 3-4 0-2 6, Djoko 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 -12 1, Mocaby 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-72 8-14 73.

HALFTIME: NKU 33-32. 3-POINTERS: (NKU 9-35, OU 8-20). REBOUNDS: NKU 39 (Walton, Nelson 11), OU 34 (Hill-Mais 11).

RECORDS: NKU 17-7, 9-3 HL; Oakland 8-16, 3-8 HL.

