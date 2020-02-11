Dunkin’ grand opening, ribbon cutting includes free coffee for a year to first 100 customers 16 and over















Dunkin’ will hold its Grand Opening and host a ribbon cutting ceremony full of special activities, entertainment, food and beverage samples on Monday, February 17 at 11 a.m.

Local dignitaries from the City of Independence, Dunkin’ Mascot; “Sprinkles” and Dunkin’ and One Holland Company executives and team members will on hand for the honors. The public and the media are invited to attend this festive event.

The Independence Dunkin’ location will be giving away FREE COFFEE FOR A YEAR to the first 100 customers ages 16 and over. Doors Open at 5am.

The Independence Dunkin’ and its parent company One Holland will present a check to the Simon Kenton High School Band.

In addition, One Holland has agreed to pledge another $10,000 per year over the next six years for a total of another $60,000 for campus improvements. This is in addition to donating $100,000 towards a scoreboard for Simon Kenton High School that was badly needed.

“On February 17, we will be opening One Holland’s first Dunkin’ in Independence Kentucky next to my alma mater, Simon Kenton High School. This is very special for me personally because Independence is my hometown and I grew up loving Dunkin’” said One Holland President Gary Holland. “Whenever my sisters or I had special achievement or milestone, my mom took us to the Dunkin’ in Florence. So Dunkin’ has always had a special place in my heart. The outpouring of community excitement and support has been tremendous in Independence and our team is ready to make our guests happy. We plan to open our next Dunkin’ in Taylor Mill next to our headquarters within the next 12 months”

Simon Kenton and the Independence community has been the recipient of Holland’s generosity.

“Gary has achieved tremendous success in the business world,” said Jeff Marksberry, Simon Kenton Athletic Director. “Through his successes, he has been able to give back to the community and school that he loves so much. His generosity has made a tremendous impact on our school and the Independence community. Simon Kenton High School is thankful for his unwavering support.”

The new Dunkin,’ located at 2037 Harris Pike in Independence, will keep people running with the brand’s beverage offerings including high-quality, freshly-brewed Hot and Iced Coffees, Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, Cold Brew and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Dark Roast, along with a Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso lineup that includes Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, and Hot and Iced Lattes and Macchiato

Guests of the Independence Dunkin’ will experience various exciting elements of the modern “Dunkin’ On Tap” design including a cold beverage tap system. All Dunkin’ menu items are available any time of day, and guests are encouraged to customize their favorite food and beverages. It has comfortable seating and provide a welcoming environment for guests to enjoy Dunkin’ high-quality coffee beverages in a friendly atmosphere. The new restaurant also offers free Wi-Fi.

The new restaurant is open from 5 a.m to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. it employs local crewmembers and those interested in joining the Independence Dunkin’ team can apply by clicking here, or by texting DunkinDonuts to 555888.

With Dunkin’ On-the-Go Mobile Ordering, members of the DD Perks Rewards Program can order in advance using their mobile phone, speed past the line and go straight to pick up when they get inside the store. Guests can also pick up their mobile order at the drive-thru. Guests can place a mobile order up to 24 hours in advance, then simply confirm via the Dunkin’ Mobile app when they are at the restaurant and ready to pick up their order.

Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, click here.

Dunkin’