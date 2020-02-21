Drees Pavilion interior redesign is complete; facility is now open and ready for your event















Drees Pavilion, located in Devou Park overlooking the cities of Covington and Cincinnati, has completed an interior redesign to one of Northern Kentucky’s most popular wedding and event venues.

An open house, an annual event showcasing Dress Pavillion’s catering partners and vendors, will be held on March 12.

Drees Pavilion, built and donated to Devou Park in 2003 by The Drees Company, is a 10,000+ square foot event space overlooking both Cincinnati and Covington. The center has hosted thousands of weddings, reunions, corporate functions and family photoshoots over the years.

“We are honored by our place in the memories of so many people and want to continue that tradition,” said Scott Mescher, Executive Director of Devou Properties. “We recognized that we needed an update to keep up with our guests evolving tastes.”

Devou Properties, which manages Drees Pavilion, partnered with Jill Neverovich of DJN Design Services, Inc. Changes to the space include new carpet, paint and light fixtures throughout along with streamlined artwork, modern seating areas and bright, clean designs.

“Our goal in updating Drees Pavilion was to maintain the architectural integrity of the space while integrating a more modern palette,” explained Neverovich.“[Working with] a mixture of warm tones and a modern organic pattern, we added deep charcoal accents, mixed metal finishes, textured ceiling and wall accents and textiles. The new look adds a whole new dimension to the space.”

Anyone considering Drees Pavilion for an event this year or in the future is invited to the Drees Pavilion Open House on Thursday, March 12. This annual event showcases Drees Pavilion's catering partners, select vendors and this year will highlight the site's new features as well.

While the space has been recognized as one of the top local "hot spots" for private parties and gatherings, it is also a funding source for preservation and maintenance of the surrounding park, enabling the continuation of the Drees legacy.