Draws determine first-round pairings in boys, girls high school basketball regional tournaments

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
The two teams with the best records in the 9th Region girls basketball tournament bracket will face each other in the opening game at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena.
Notre Dame (23-6) is a heavy favorite going into the game against Ludlow (25-7) because the Pandas have played a tougher schedule than their small-school opponent.
But Ludlow nearly upset Dixie Heights in the 34th District final on Friday and the Panthers are primed for the opportunity to post the program’s first-ever win in a regional playoff game.
The final girls first-round game at 8 p.m. on Tuesday will have defending regional and state champion Ryle (19-11) going against Holy Cross (17-12), the team that won the 2015 state title.
The other match-ups involve teams ranked among the top 10 in the final regular season Northern Kentucky girls coaches poll. It will be No. 3 Highlands vs. No. 5 Conner at 8 p.m. Monday and No. 8 Dixie Heights vs. No. 10 Newport Central Catholic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Highlands (21-10) has won 17 of its last 21 games, including a 64-54 victory over Conner on Feb. 4.
The 9th Region boys tournament won’t begin until Saturday, March 7 when four first-round games will be played in afternoon and evening sessions at BB&T Arena.
The top five teams in the final Northern Kentucky boys coaches poll are in the bracket. The first-round matchups include No. 1 Covington Catholic vs. Newport, No. 2 Conner vs. No. 5 Beechwood, No. 3 Highlands vs. Dixie Heights and No. 4 St. Henry vs. Cooper.
CovCath (26-5) has won four of the last six 9th Region championships, including the 2019 and 2018 titles. The last team to win three in a row was Holmes in 2007-2009.
Campbell County and Brossart are the local teams in the 10th Region boys and girls tournaments. The 8th Region girls bracket includes Walton-Verona and Simon Kenton.
The final first-round game on the 8th Region girls schedule will be Simon Kenton (27-4) vs. Anderson County (27-5) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Collins High School. In the latest statewide power rankings published by the Lexington Herald Leader, Simon Kenton was No. 1 and Anderson County was No. 7, but that was before the Pioneers lost to Walton-Verona in the 32nd District final.
Simon Kenton also has a team in the 8th Region boys tournament. The draw to determine those first-round pairings is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Henry County High School.
Girls basketball regional tournaments
9TH REGION AT BB&T ARENA
Monday – Upper bracket
Notre Dame (23-6) vs. Ludlow (25-7), 6:30 p.m.
Highlands (21-10) vs. Conner (20-11), 8 p.m.
Wednesday – Lower bracket
Dixie Heights (20-12) vs. Newport Central Catholic (20-12), 6:30 p.m.
Ryle (19-11) vs. Holy Cross (17-12), 8 p.m.
Friday
Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.
Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Championship game, 2 p.m.
10TH REGION AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Monday – Upper bracket
Brossart (23-5) vs. Harrison County (13-19), 6 p.m.
St. Patrick (16-13) vs. George Rogers Clark (19-10), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Lower bracket
Campbell County (20-11) vs. Nicholas County (20-12), 6 p.m.
Mason County (15-15) vs. Bourbon County (19-13), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Upper bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.
Lower bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
8TH REGION AT COLLINS
Monday – Upper bracket
South Oldham (20-8) vs. Woodford County (15-14), 6:30 p.m.
Walton-Verona (23-9) vs. Gallatin County (10-18), 8 p.m.
Tuesday – Lower bracket
Owen County (23-9) vs. Oldham County (19-12), 6:30 p.m.
Simon Kenton (27-4) vs. Anderson County (27-5), 8 p.m.
Friday
Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.
Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball regional tournaments
9TH REGION AT BB&T ARENA
Saturday – Upper bracket
St. Henry (24-4) vs. Cooper (11-16), noon
Covington Catholic (26-5) vs. Newport (15-14), 1:30 p.m.
Saturday – Lower bracket
Conner (22-5) vs. Beechwood (21-11), 6:30 p.m.
Highlands (26-3) vs. Dixie Heights (10-20), 8 p.m.
Monday, March 9
Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.
Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
10TH REGION AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK
Wednesday – Upper bracket
Brossart (24-6) vs. Robertson County (24-5), 6 p.m.
Augusta (14-18) vs. George Rogers Clark (25-7), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday – Lower bracket
Mason County (18-11) vs. Montgomery County (20-12), 6 p.m.
Campbell County (17-14) vs. Pendleton County (12-19), 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 9
Upper bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.
Lower bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Championship game, 7 p.m.