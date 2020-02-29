Draws determine first-round pairings in boys, girls high school basketball regional tournaments















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The two teams with the best records in the 9th Region girls basketball tournament bracket will face each other in the opening game at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena.

Notre Dame (23-6) is a heavy favorite going into the game against Ludlow (25-7) because the Pandas have played a tougher schedule than their small-school opponent.

But Ludlow nearly upset Dixie Heights in the 34th District final on Friday and the Panthers are primed for the opportunity to post the program’s first-ever win in a regional playoff game.

The final girls first-round game at 8 p.m. on Tuesday will have defending regional and state champion Ryle (19-11) going against Holy Cross (17-12), the team that won the 2015 state title.

The other match-ups involve teams ranked among the top 10 in the final regular season Northern Kentucky girls coaches poll. It will be No. 3 Highlands vs. No. 5 Conner at 8 p.m. Monday and No. 8 Dixie Heights vs. No. 10 Newport Central Catholic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Highlands (21-10) has won 17 of its last 21 games, including a 64-54 victory over Conner on Feb. 4.

The 9th Region boys tournament won’t begin until Saturday, March 7 when four first-round games will be played in afternoon and evening sessions at BB&T Arena.

The top five teams in the final Northern Kentucky boys coaches poll are in the bracket. The first-round matchups include No. 1 Covington Catholic vs. Newport, No. 2 Conner vs. No. 5 Beechwood, No. 3 Highlands vs. Dixie Heights and No. 4 St. Henry vs. Cooper.

CovCath (26-5) has won four of the last six 9th Region championships, including the 2019 and 2018 titles. The last team to win three in a row was Holmes in 2007-2009.

Campbell County and Brossart are the local teams in the 10th Region boys and girls tournaments. The 8th Region girls bracket includes Walton-Verona and Simon Kenton.

The final first-round game on the 8th Region girls schedule will be Simon Kenton (27-4) vs. Anderson County (27-5) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Collins High School. In the latest statewide power rankings published by the Lexington Herald Leader, Simon Kenton was No. 1 and Anderson County was No. 7, but that was before the Pioneers lost to Walton-Verona in the 32nd District final.



Simon Kenton also has a team in the 8th Region boys tournament. The draw to determine those first-round pairings is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Henry County High School.

Girls basketball regional tournaments

9TH REGION AT BB&T ARENA

Monday – Upper bracket

Notre Dame (23-6) vs. Ludlow (25-7), 6:30 p.m.

Highlands (21-10) vs. Conner (20-11), 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Lower bracket

Dixie Heights (20-12) vs. Newport Central Catholic (20-12), 6:30 p.m.

Ryle (19-11) vs. Holy Cross (17-12), 8 p.m.

Friday

Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Championship game, 2 p.m.

10TH REGION AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Monday – Upper bracket

Brossart (23-5) vs. Harrison County (13-19), 6 p.m.

St. Patrick (16-13) vs. George Rogers Clark (19-10), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Lower bracket

Campbell County (20-11) vs. Nicholas County (20-12), 6 p.m.

Mason County (15-15) vs. Bourbon County (19-13), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Upper bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT COLLINS

Monday – Upper bracket

South Oldham (20-8) vs. Woodford County (15-14), 6:30 p.m.

Walton-Verona (23-9) vs. Gallatin County (10-18), 8 p.m.

Tuesday – Lower bracket

Owen County (23-9) vs. Oldham County (19-12), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton (27-4) vs. Anderson County (27-5), 8 p.m.

Friday

Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball regional tournaments

9TH REGION AT BB&T ARENA

Saturday – Upper bracket

St. Henry (24-4) vs. Cooper (11-16), noon

Covington Catholic (26-5) vs. Newport (15-14), 1:30 p.m.

Saturday – Lower bracket

Conner (22-5) vs. Beechwood (21-11), 6:30 p.m.

Highlands (26-3) vs. Dixie Heights (10-20), 8 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

10TH REGION AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK

Wednesday – Upper bracket

Brossart (24-6) vs. Robertson County (24-5), 6 p.m.

Augusta (14-18) vs. George Rogers Clark (25-7), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday – Lower bracket

Mason County (18-11) vs. Montgomery County (20-12), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (17-14) vs. Pendleton County (12-19), 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Upper bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m.