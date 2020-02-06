Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Bridal moving from Madison Ave. to Fabulous-Furs headquarters in Cov















Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Bridal, currently located at 601 Madison Avenue, is moving to Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs headquarters, at 20 West 11th Street in Covington, the Salyers Group has announced.

The move creates a luxurious, one-of-a-kind shopping experience for bridal and evening wear clientele, as well as continuing their commitment to the beloved Fabulous-Furs brand that recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The move is anticipated to be completed by April 2020.

“At Fabulous-Furs, we’re thrilled to welcome Fabulous-Bridal into our showroom space located in the historic Wadsworth Electric Building,” said Donna Salyers. “Fabulous-Furs is synonymous with fun, fabulous, unique and guilt-free warmth while Bridal is all about joyous occasions, pampering brides, creating lifetime memories and delivering exceptional customer service. It’s the perfect melding of different but similar businesses on FABULOUS West 11th Street!”

Renovations at Fabulous-Furs headquarters will pave the way for a beautiful new dual showroom that delivers the same premier boutique experience that Fabulous-Bridal is known for.

Prior to this announcement, Salyers Group announced a $22.5 million-plus development project at the end of 2019, revitalizing one of the most visible corners in Covington – the former YMCA building, located at 19 East Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue.

“We are incredibly excited at the opportunity to combine two best-in-class retail experiences in one location at our headquarters on West 11th street,” said Guy van Rooyen, Salyers Group President. “Additionally, we are proud to partner with First Financial Bank in creating their Northern Kentucky headquarters at 6th and Madison.”

The Salyers have a long history of investing in downtown Covington, and over the years, their investment in building and operating retail businesses, like Fabulous-Furs and Fabulous-Bridal, in addition to reception halls, and a hotel have helped bring hundreds of thousands of people to the city.

Salyers Group will provide additional details in the coming weeks regarding the exciting move.

See NKyTribune’s story about First Financial’s headquarters.

See NKyTribune’s story about Donna Salyers here.