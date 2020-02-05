Despite Gentry’s suspension, Kenton County Family Court docket not disrupted; hearing set for April 20















By Mark Hansel

NKyTribune managing editor

It is “business as usual” for cases on the Kenton County Family Court docket.

It was previously reported that retired Judge Anthony Frohlich would preside over cases on the docket of suspended Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry through January 31.

Kenton Court Clerk John C. Middleton said Tuesday several judges have now been assigned to collectively handle the docket through the end of February.

Gentry, who was elected to the Family Count judgeship in November 2018, faces nine charges, including having sex with coworkers in her office during work hours, making unwanted advances toward co-workers, forcing a coworker to quit to make room for another hire, and coercing people from the bench to donate to her campaign.

She has denied the allegations.

A hearing by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission to consider the allegations against Gentry has been set for April 20. The hearing will take place at 8:30 a.m., in the Campbell County Courthouse, District Court, Division 1, 330 York Street, in Newport.

Gentry, through counsel, had requested to have the hearing postponed because one of her attorney’s will not be available on that date. The request was denied without explanation.

Click here for a list of charges and the response filed on Gentry’s behalf by her attorneys.

Among those scheduled to be called as witnesses are Michael Hummel, an attorney removed from the Guardian ad Litem panel by Gentry, Katherine Schulz, who Gentry is accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward and Kelly Blevins, a school liaison officer. Gentry is accused of retaliating against Blevins because the liaison officer did not support her candidacy.

Not yet identified as a witness is Stephen Penrose, whom Gentry is accused of hiring because she was engaged in a sexual relationship with him. A Nov. 20, 2018 SnapChat from Penrose, however, is among the exhibits expected to be introduced at the hearing.

Click here for a list of formal proceedings docket entries.

The mission of the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission is to protect the public, to encourage judges, commissioners and candidates for judicial office to maintain high standards of conduct, and to promote public confidence in the integrity, independence, competence, and impartiality of the judiciary.

The Commission accomplishes this through its investigation of complaints of judicial misconduct, wrongdoing or disability.

In cases where judges, commissioners and candidates for judicial office are found to have engaged in misconduct or to be incapacitated, the Kentucky Constitution authorizes the Commission to take appropriate disciplinary action, including issuing admonitions, reprimands, censures, suspensions, or removal from office.

Middleton said those with business before the Family Court should show up at the time and date indicated, and their case would be handled by the judge presiding on that day.

At this time, a determination has not been made on which judges will preside over Family Court cases after Feb. 29, but a disruption in the court schedule is not anticipated.

Those with questions should contact the Kenton Court Clerk’s office.

