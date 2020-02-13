Department of Army selects Fort Knox as new corps headquarters to support operations in Europe















U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, and Congressman Brett Guthrie announced the Department of the Army selected Fort Knox to be the home of the new corps headquarters that is needed to fulfill National Defense Strategy requirements and support U.S. forces and operations in Europe.

According to the Army, Fort Knox will be the fourth corps headquarters location activated and will be called Fifth Corps (V Corps). This new corps headquarters location will bring approximately 635 additional soldiers to Kentucky, which is one of the most military-friendly states in America. The Army plans to activate V Corps Headquarters by the fall of 2020.

Earlier this month, Senator McConnell led Kentucky’s Congressional representatives in urging Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville to select Fort Knox for the fourth corps headquarters location.

“Fort Knox has proven itself as a leader in our nation’s armed forces time and again,” said Senator McConnell. “As the Army continues modernizing its force structure to counter evolving global threats, Fort Knox is best choice to meet our urgent national defense needs.



“I am proud to announce that Fort Knox has been selected for this new three-star command,” said Congressman Guthrie. “Fort Knox and the surrounding communities have the assets and the attitude to host these new soldiers and their families. Kentucky is a great place to be a soldier, and I look forward to welcoming the over six hundred troops that will be coming to Fort Knox as soon as October 2020.”

