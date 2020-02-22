Crumpets and tea for RRC; NKU event to benefit Read Ready Covington literacy program















If you’re a fan of education and tea parties (not the Boston Harbor type but the kind featuring goodies like tea cakes, thinly sliced cucumber sandwiches and an Earl Grey filled-cup and saucer) then an event March 1 will be to your taste.

The Red Apple Equi(Tea) Party will raise money and awareness for Read Ready Covington, the early childhood literacy initiative kicked off in November 2018.

The event – from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Student Union of Northern Kentucky University , will feature:

•Music.

•A silent auction with items from local businesses.

•A short description of RRC by City staffer Mavis Bushelman.

•A keynote speech by Brigitte Blom Ramsey, president and CEO of the state Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.

•And of course refreshments (“Things you would expect at a tea party,” said Hannah Edelen, one of the organizers.)

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be bought in advance HERE. Tables of eight people can be sponsored for $100 and can be arranged by calling or texting Hannah Edelen at (859) 757-9107 or emailing her at edelenh1@mymail.nku.edu.

Any business wanting to donate items to be auctioned should also contact Edelen.

The Red Apple Equi(Tea) Party is sponsored by the NKU College of Education, Phi Sigma Sigma sorority, Read Ready Covington and Edelen.

During her recent time as an intern at the City of Covington, Edelen worked with Read Ready Covington.

“I just fell in love with the program and what it’s doing,” she said. “And I think it’s important that NKU, as a place of education and a steward of the region, supports initiatives dedicated to literacy and learning.”

MaryKay Connolly, director of Read Ready Covington, said the tea party will be a fun way to call attention to an urgent need in Northern Kentucky.

“This event epitomizes a major strategy of Read Ready Covington – to engage the whole community in helping our children succeed in school,” Connolly said. “We love Hannah’s energy, and we’re thrilled that she’s channeling that energy in support of education.”

City of Covington