Covington’s new help desk hire, Glass, will work to improve City’s interaction with public















If you call City Hall with a question, there's likely a new voice on the other end of the phone line.

Meet Liz Glass, whose arrival at the City of Covington is another tangible manifestation of an ongoing commitment to improving interaction with the public, City Manager David Johnston said.

“We’ve invested a lot of money in things like the iWorQ software that lets people submit infrastructure and code enforcement concerns, but people want a personal touch – to talk to a real person – rather than just technology alone,” Johnston said.

As “executive assistant,” Glass is providing administrative support to the city manager, will handle special event permit applications, and – most importantly to the general public – will serve as the “gatekeeper” or “help desk” for citizens and others who call or email looking for information or to raise a concern.

Glass previously worked as an administrative assistant at Fidelity Investments and at the non-profit Drum Corps International and in customer service for the financial services firm Bottom Line Services.

“Throughout my career I’ve gravitated toward service-oriented roles,” Glass said. “My philosophy is to listen first, because I think it’s important that people feel that they’re being heard and that I’m trying to understand their concern or issue. I may not be able to always give them the answer they want, but they will know at least that we’re listening.”

Glass started at the City earlier this month. Her position was created during the passage of the budget last year and her hiring was approved by the City Commission on Jan. 14.

Having lived in Covington once before, she said she had been following the stories of the City’s new economic momentum and renewed vibrancy with interest for a while and was excited to join the team at City Hall.

“I’m very picky about working at places I believe in,” Glass said.

Her direct line is (859) 292-2129, and she will monitor the info@covingtonky.gov email address that residents use for general questions.

