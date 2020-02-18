Covington’s Braxton Brewing releasing Hop Fit, its new IPA, low-cal, low-carb option on March 7















Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, will release its newest IPA, Hop Fit.

This March, craft beer consumers looking for a low-calorie, low-carb alternative to the traditional IPA will be able to enjoy the newest innovation from Braxton Brewing.

The product is expected to be available in Kroger stores throughout Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati/NKY, Louisville and Lexington, as well as in Braxton’s Taproom.

At a price of $9.99 for each six-pack, Hop Fit falls neatly in line with Braxton’s current lineup of hoppy, well-balanced IPA’s. However, with only 100 calories and five grams of carbs, it’s an addition that makes the accessibility and inclusivity of Braxton’s IPA’s even more apparent.



Braxton’s Hop Fit is expertly brewed with a balance of tropical pineapple, mango and citrus notes, and is dry-hopped with citra, galaxy and mosaic hops. In doing so, this low-calorie brew is exposed to an aroma of citrus, pine and stone fruit, resulting in a crisp taste. Consumers can expect 4.0% ABV, 25 IBU, 100 calories and only five grams of carbs in each slim can.



“This IPA is the product of countless hours of test batching and iterating on our recipe. We have a determined team of brewers who wanted to put out beer that satisfies IPA-lovers with a clear focus on balance and drinkability,” said Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Evan Rouse.

“Hop Fit is special because it truly can stand on its own as a great IPA in our lineup, but it also has the added benefit of being fewer calories and carbs.”



To launch Hop Fit, Braxton will host a release party in its Taproom on Saturday, March 7th where guests can experience the brand’s first-ever low-calorie IPA. The party will be complete with a POUND & POUR workout class, an obstacle course, a live DJ, sampling and more.