City of Erlanger, Operation Honor offer residents opportunity for banners recognizing military service















The City of Erlanger has teamed up with Operation Honor to create the U.S. Armed Forces Honor Banner Program to recognize and honor individuals on active duty, living, retired, and deceased service personnel. The banners will display the honoree’s photo, name, and armed service branch on a banner to be flown from existing street utility poles throughout the City of Erlanger.



The banners will be displayed Memorial Day through Veteran’s Day on Commonwealth Avenue (Baker Street to Dixie Highway) and on Dixie Highway (within Erlanger city limits).

“We are proud to partner with Operation Honor to display our community’s heroes and encourage our neighbors to take advantage of this service. It is a fine tribute to those who have served our country,” said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette.

To qualify for the Erlanger Armed Forces Honor Banner Program, the following qualifications must be met:

● Must be Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, or honorably discharged from one of the branches of U.S. Armed Forces (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard).



● Must be a current or former resident of the City of Erlanger OR have an immediate family member residing or working in the City of Erlanger (spouse, parent, grandparent, brother, sister, son, daughter, aunt, uncle).

Each banner will be displayed for three years, after which they will be returned to the sponsored family. A maximum of 60 banners will be on display per year.

Honor Banner applications will be accepted throughout the year.

To receive an application, go to www.operationhonor.org (HonorBanners). See the Operation Honor Facebook Page here.

For more information, contact Erlanger Communications/Public Relations Manager Joe Christofield at joe.christofield@cityoferlanger.com or at 859.727.2525.