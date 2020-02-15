Circuit Court Judge Zalla rules Mary Jo Wedding is resident of 67th House District, will appear on ballot















The Campbell County Circuit Court’s Judge Dan Zalla has ruled that Republican candidate Mary Jo Wedding is a resident of the 67th House District and meets the legal requirements required by the Kentucky State Constitution and State Statutes to be a candidate in the February 25th Special Election as well as the May 19th Primary Election.

The lawsuit challenging Wedding’s eligibility was filed several weeks ago by former Campbell County Democratic Party Leader James Cole and Frankfort Attorney Anna White.

Mary Jo Wedding had the following to say about the lawsuit and the court’s decision: “I am thankful that the court recognized my right to be a candidate in the upcoming special and primary elections.

“This decision allows the voters of the 67th district to have a pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, and pro-small business candidate on the ballot. I look forward to moving on from this politically driven lawsuit and plan to continue speaking to voters from across the district about my campaign’s message.”

Mary Jo Wedding was raised in Newport and is a current resident of Bellevue.

She is a successful business owner whose company, located in Campbell County, has served the small business community throughout Northern Kentucky since 2002. Additionally, Wedding has a track record of being an advocate for conservative causes and limited government.