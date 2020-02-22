Cincinnati Coffee Festival returns to Music Hall in September, vendor applications available now















The fourth annual Cincinnati Coffee Festival returns to Music Hall in in Over-the-Rhine on Sept. 12-13.

“The Cincinnati Coffee Festival is our signature fundraising event attended by thousands of coffee, tea, chocolate and baked goods enthusiasts,” said Rich Cogen, executive director of Ohio River Foundation (ORF), which produces the event.

“We look forward to putting on a wonderful event again at Music Hall helping support the local coffee community and raising funds for our conservation work in the region.”

The Cincinnati Coffee Festival is open to the public. It features a large variety of local and regional coffee roasters, coffee and tea shops, bakers, pastry shops and chocolatiers on hand to sample their wares. Popular features include Latte Art in Action, where attendees can watch a master barista create latte art and learn how to pour their own. Demonstrations and presentations from industry experts, a “cupping” station – where guests can learn to sample coffee like a pro – and live music.

Additional event details will be announced at a later date.

Vendor applications are available at CincinnatiCoffeeFestival.com. Session tickets will go on sale in May.

Cincinnati Coffee Festival is a major fundraiser for Ohio River Foundation, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit with successful programs dedicated to protecting and improving the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and its watershed. Coffee has a natural connection to that mission.

“After all, without great water, you can’t have great coffee,” Cogen said.

Now in its fourth year, Cincinnati Coffee Festival is the Midwest’s largest coffee festival, attracting thousands of attendees as well as vendors from around the region. Activities such as the Latte Art in Action, coffee- and tea-themed demonstrations and live music make it a can’t-miss event for local coffee lovers.

Ohio River Foundation is dedicated to protecting and improving the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and all waters in its 11-state watershed. ORF works towards these goals through environmental education, conservation and advocacy activities that serve to inspire environmental stewardship for the benefit and enjoyment of current and future citizens.

In 2020, ORF celebrates its 20th anniversary of Ohio River watershed work. During its history, the nonprofit has reached 50,000 students with its freshwater education programs; restored and reconnected more than 200 miles of rivers; removed four dams; planted 6,000 trees; and removed more than 100,000 invasive plants.

