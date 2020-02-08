Cincinnati Cares, Inspiring Service add staff to expand reach to connect volunteers with nonprofits















Inspiring Service — the Cincinnati-based nonprofit using emerging technologies to reverse declining volunteer rates in Greater Cincinnati and five other regions across the country — has added three new staff members, a more than 30 percent increase to its team.

The additions will deepen Inspiring Service’s and Cincinnati Cares’ impact on the Greater Cincinnati region. The staff expansion will also help the organization achieve its goal of expanding its platforms to 50 cities across the country through the introduction of leading technologies working to end the absurdity that you can do almost anything online except easily find a way to help.

Joining the team are:

● Vanessa Mosley, a long-time nonprofit leader in Cincinnati, named Chief Impact Officer. Mosley comes to Inspiring Service with a proven track record of entrepreneurial leadership in articulating and advancing the vision and mission of major nonprofits, most recently serving as Regional Chief Development Officer for the American Red Cross. She will be responsible for local and national program delivery enhancements as well as funder education and engagement.



● Tim Thomas, of Los Angeles, named Chief National Community Development Director. Thomas will be responsible for leading solution deliveries and customer relations, as well as systems creation and implementation.

● Beth Guzior, of Loveland, named Chief Revenue Officer. Guzior, working on contract with Cincinnati Cares since July, has more than 20 years of B2B sales experience.

Mosley, Thomas and Guzior join nine other full- and part-time staffers and dozens of volunteers working to improve volunteer ecosystems in Cincinnati and in regions from coast-to-coast.

“In 2019 alone, we connected thousands of prospective volunteers to more than 500 nonprofits in Greater Cincinnati, partnered with new companies, re-launched a board-connecting program and led our first Service Enterprise cohort,” said Cincinnati Cares President and CEO Doug Bolton. “We are thrilled to be deepening our bench in Greater Cincinnati, building off this momentum and expanding this work to other communities with talented professionals like Vanessa, Tim, and Beth.”

Launched in late 2017, Cincinnati Cares is an effective way for people in Greater Cincinnati to find their way to help.