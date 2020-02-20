Cinci Museum Center has answer to ‘I’m bored’ — registration now open for spring and summer camps















With kids home from school and cries of “I’m bored” on the horizon, Cincinnati Museum Center will help harness that energy into creative, interactive camp experiences. Museum Camps are the perfect way to keep kids busy, engaged and learning all break long.

Registration is now open for spring and summer camps.

From paleontologists to mad scientists, astronauts to muggles, there’s a camp for every kid. Let your imagination run wild and put your engineering skills to the test in one of our LEGO Camps. Learn how to make stop-motion films during LEGO Movie Magic Camp. Dig in the dirt for bones and ancient artifacts during Paleontology and Archaeology Camps. Or join scientists and doctors from the University of Cincinnati for animal dissections and tours of their sophisticated public health and environmental genetics facilities.

Hit the midway, build your own rollercoaster and then ride some yourself during Amusement Park Science Camp. Put on a pair of goggles and get your hands dirty as you dive into icky, sticky experiments to find which chemicals react to create flashes and bangs in Messy Science and Crazy Chemistry Camps. Peer through telescopes and look to the sky as you learn about our solar system and test your skills in a series of challenges to see if you have the right stuff to be an astronaut in Spectacular Solar System and Future Astronaut Camps.

A Museum Camp favorite returns with Harry Potter Camp, where you can hop on your broomstick and participate in the TriWizard Tournament and learn to defend yourself against the Dark Arts. Explore CMC’s newest featured exhibition and unlock the mysteries of an ancient civilization in Mysteries of the Maya Camp. And discover real-life science and adaptations that turn ordinary people into superheroes at Superhero Science Camp.

Whether you’re a working parent looking for an alternative to childcare for your future scientist or a parent who wants their aspiring architect to spend the summer learning something new, there’s a Museum Camp for that.

This year’s camps are available for kids from kindergarten to 8th grade. Each Camp begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. with before and aftercare available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CMC is hosting Summer Camps at Union Terminal, the Cincinnati Observatory, Blue Ash Recreation Center, Villa Madonna Academy and Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Spring Break Camps are available March 23–27 and April 13–17. Spring Break Camps are sold by the day.

Summer Camps are available weekly May 26 through August 7 and are sold by the week. Receive $15 off each Camp when you register for three or more.

CMC’s Museum Camps are the perfect way to keep children’s wheels turning and minds active during the brain drain of summer.

To view a complete listing of Camps with more information and to register, visit the website. You can also register by phone at (513) 287-7001.