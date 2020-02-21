Charitable partner Anthony Munoz among guests at grand opening of new Dunkin’ Cold Spring Tuesday















Dunkin’ will hold its Grand Opening and host a ribbon cutting ceremony full of special programs, entertainment, food and beverage samples on Tuesday, February 25, at 10 a.m.

Local dignitaries from the City of Cold Spring, Dunkin’ Mascot; “Sprinkles,” Dunkin’ team members and Gilligan Company executives as well as Charitable Partner for 2020 Anthony Muñoz, President of the Anthony Muñoz Foundation will be on hand for the honors.

The event is open to the public.

Dunkin’ will partner with local charity Stray Animal Adoption Program or SAAP as an outreach to the community. SAAP is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that exists to rescue, protect, and provide care for at-risk pets. They promote lifelong adoptions while focusing on spay/neuter and the education of animal welfare.

The new Dunkin’ located at 4765 Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring will keep people running with the brand’s beverage offerings from its Dunkin’ On Tap including high-quality, freshly-brewed Hot and Iced Coffees, Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, Cold Brew and Rainforest Alliance Certified Dark Roast, along with a Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso lineup that includes Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, and Hot and Iced Lattes and Macchiato.

Gilligan Company is the Dunkin’ franchisee for the new restaurant and currently operates 38 Dunkin’ restaurants in Greater Cincinnati and Dayton markets.

“Dunkin’ is one of the world’s leading brands, and has become a favorite in the Greater Cincinnati and Dayton markets for keeping busy, on-the-go people energized with delicious coffee, food, and other beverages any time of day,” said Travis Sensabaugh, Director of Operations for Dunkin’ Division of Gilligan Co. We are proud to serve the people who live and work here, and look forward to becoming a popular destination for guests.”

The Cold Spring Dunkin’ has comfortable seating and provides a welcoming environment for guests to enjoy Dunkin’ high-quality coffee beverages in a friendly atmosphere. The new restaurant also offers free Wi-Fi.

The new restaurant and convenient drive thru are open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, and employs local crewmembers. Interested in joining the Dunkin’ team? Apply HERE

Guests can place a mobile order up to 24 hours in advance, then simply confirm via the Dunkin’ Mobile app when they are at the restaurant and ready to pick up their order.

Dunkin’ has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Dunkin’