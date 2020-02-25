Briefs: Tri-ED adds Murcia; Bob’s Discount Furniture opens in Florence; FASTSIGNS of NKY honored















The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) announced today that Allison Murcia has been hired as manager of research.

Murcia brings nearly a decade of economic development experience, most recently at the Clermont County Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), to the role.

“Research and data are critical to Tri-ED as we build our strategy and metrics for success for the next five years,” said Lee Crume, President & CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. “We will leverage Allison’s research knowledge to collect the data we need to market Northern Kentucky and move the region forward.”

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED serves as the primary economic development entity for Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, providing marketing, business retention/expansion and entrepreneurship services for the region.

Murcia was previously Assistant Director of the DCED at Clermont County, Ohio where she worked to attract new companies to the Cincinnati region. Her responsibilities included writing grant applications, administering incentive programs, maintaining property databases, and analyzing statistical data.

“With a deep understanding of economic development and the data that site selectors and growing companies need, Allison has the skills to interpret the information and also the experience to craft it into a compelling story,” said Christine Russell, Vice President of Strategy. “Tri-ED will use these data-driven stories to advance our strategic plan.”

Prior to the Clermont County DCED, Murcia held several planning roles with Anderson Township and the City of Norwalk, Ohio.

She earned a Master of Library and Information Science from the School of Information at Kent State University and Bachelor of Urban Planning from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning.

Bob’s Discount Furniture hosts grand opening in Florence

Bob’s Discount Furniture hosted a grand opening event to celebrate its new store in Florence.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, February 13 and featured appearances by Bob’s Discount Furniture executives.

The Bob’s Outreach Team fosters strong community relationships in each market. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the team donated a total of $5,000 to Erpenbeck Elementary School and Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center.

Bob’s Florence guests participated in a variety of free, family-fun, entertainment throughout the weekend.

FASTSIGNS of Northern Kentucky top performer

FASTSIGNS of Northern Kentucky-Florence, a local sign and visual graphics provider, was recognized as a top-performing center at the 2020 FASTSIGNS International Convention held in Phoenix, Arizona.

Owned by Maureen and Rick Schuler, FASTSIGNS of Northern Kentucky-Florence received the Pinnacle Club Award, which is given to centers ranked 26 to 125 in sales volume between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top-performing center from over 725 locations in 9 countries worldwide in the FASTSIGNS network,” said Maureen Schuler, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Northern Kentucky-Florence. “This award reflects our team’s dedication to helping businesses and organizations solve their visual communications challenges in our community every day.”

FASTSIGNS of Northern Kentucky-Florence has been serving the area since 1995. The center is located at 8158 Mall Rd and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

“We appreciate our customers’ support and look forward to helping companies and organizations of all sizes find the custom signs and visual graphics they need to get noticed, tell people what they do, help visitors find their way around a location and so much more,” Rick Schuler said.

To learn more about FASTSIGNS NKY click here, or call 859.525.1199.

Contact the Northern Kentucky Tribune at news@nkytrib.com