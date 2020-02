The second annual fundraiser for the Boone County Education Foundation will be a fun time to learn about live racing, participate in a silent auction and just mix and mingle.

It will be held at Turfway Park on March 28, 6-9 p.m.

All money raised goes to fund programs for Boone County Schools students and teachers that complement the district’s educational programs. Proceeds are awarded to the schools as mini-grants and for social emotional learning programs.

To register, click here.