Behringer-Crawford names Two-Headed Calf Awards winners: The Heidrichs, Cathy Wolff, Robert Webster















Behringer-Crawford Museum has announced the recipients of the 2020 Two-Headed Calf Awards for outstanding service to the community.

The honorees and their award categories are:



Mary Lou and Mac Heidrich, Redwood Trustee Emeritus members, have dedicated decades to volunteer leadership at Redwood Rehabilitation Center. The Heidriches started volunteering in 1960, when their son, Gary, was only two years old. Mac served as one of the first presidents of Redwood’s Parent Group. The Gary Heidrich Fund at Redwood was created in honor of their son and serves as a testimony to their commitment to helping children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities achieve independence andreach their highest potential.

Service to Learning: Academic Excellence and Innovation

Cathy Wolff

First-grade teacher, Beechwood Elementary School in Fort Mitchell



Cathy Wolff has been a first-grade teacher at Beechwood Elementary School for more than three decades. Recognized by parents and peers for her caring and innovative procedures, she has used songs, dance, poetry and plays to engage and educate thousands of elementary school students during her career. She was selected by her fellow teachers to represent her school in receiving the National Blue Ribbon Award in Washington, DC and has twice been a recipient of the Golden Apple Award from the Northern Kentucky Education Council and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Service to History: Scholarship and Public Service

Author and historian Robert Webster



Robert Webster is president of the Kenton County Historical Society and author of several books on Northern Kentucky history, including “Beverly Hills Supper Club: The Untold Story Behind Kentucky’s Worst Tragedy.” He is a frequent contributor to both Northern Kentucky Heritage magazine and to the “Our Rich History” column of the NKyTribune.

He is a three-time recipient of the Kentucky Historical Society’s “Outstanding Publication” Award and is a frequent speaker for civic and community groups throughout the region.

The 2020 Two-Headed Calf award recipients will be honored at an awards dinner and gala at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 9 at Northern Kentucky University’s Votruba Student Union Ballroom.

The event will include dinner, cocktails, live music, a silent auction, raffles and free parking, in addition to the fun awards celebration.

All-inclusive tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight. For reservations, visit here or call 859-491-4003.

