BCPL February calendar for teens children includes Cincinnati Playhouse presentation of Stuart Little















The Boone County Public Library offers events at its branches and throughout the county during the month of February. A list of scheduled events for teens and children is included here.

TEEN PROGRAMS

Teen Gaming (middle and high School)

Mondays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Stop by the Teen Scene to play video games! Snacks will be provided.

Teen Cafe (middle and high school)

Wednesdays, 3:15 – 4:45 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop in for gaming, snacks, & more!

Homework Help (grades K-12)

ThursdayS, 5-7 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop in to receive general homework help and/or practice reading. English language learners welcome!

Young Boone County (high school)

Tuesday, February 4, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Earn service hours with this month’s project – – Fruit Socks to support the annual K Count.

Homeschool Hangout (middle and high school)

Wednesday, February 5, 2 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Discover the world of robotics! Learn to code OhBot to make him move and talk. Please register

Teen Writers Group (middle and high school)

Wednesday, February 5 and 19, 6 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Experiment with different writing styles and get feedback from your peers.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (M/H)

Tuesday, February 11, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Can you disarm this virtual threat in time? Play the game Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes on our VR set and test the limits of your communication skills. Please register.

Dungeons & Dragons (middle and high school)

Thursday, February 13, 5-7:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Embark on a new adventure! New and experienced players are both welcome as we play D&D5e. Don’t know how to make a character? Never fear, we have plenty of characters ready for you to try out! Snacks will be provided. If you would like to be a dungeon or game master, please contact D at dpina@bcpl.org.

Boone Innovation Lab: Metal Stamping (middle and high school)

Saturday, February 15, 12:30 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Stamp customized words and designs into metal! Make a friendship tag, key chain, customized coin and more. Please register.

Read it First! (middle and high school)

Monday, February 17, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Read and take home new books before they hit the shelves. Earn service hours for writing reviews.

It’s K-Poppin’! (M/H)

Tuesday, February 18, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Back by popular demand, hang out while we listen, dance, and sing our favorite K-Pop hits. Korean snacks will be provided. E-mail play requests to dpina@bcpl.org.

ACT Practice Test (high school)

Saturday, February 22, 1-4 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Don’t stress about the test! Club Z! Tutoring will administer a free ACT practice test. Participants will need to bring a calculator and pencils. Please register.

Snack Attack (M/H)

Tuesday, February 25, 6 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Use miracle berries and gymnema tea to trick your tongue in this taste test challenge.

Teen Night (middle and high school)

Friday, February 28, 6-8 p.m.

Walton Branch, 21 South Main, Walton, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Want to hang out after the Library closes? Now is your chance. Snacks, laser tag, and more! Please register.

CHILDRENS PROGRAMS

Read with a Teen (grades K-3)

Tuesdays, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

For emergent readers in Kindergarten through 3rd grade. Partner with a teen to enhance your reading skills. Call or visit the Scheben Branch to reserve your 30-minute time slot.

Homework Help (grades K-12)

ThursdayS, 5-7 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop in to receive general homework help and/or practice reading. English language learners welcome!

Saturdays at Scheben (family)

Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop in for cabin fever relievers and play as a family using our activities.

February 1 – Move & Groove

February 8 – Little Builders

February 15 – Sensory Play

February 22 – Pretend Play

February 29 – Surprise Saturday

Ohio River Foundation: Mussels Exhibit (family)

January 17-February 6

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Freshwater mussels play a vital role in our local ecosystem! Observe live mussels on display.

Preschool STEM Night (3-6 years)

Mondays, February 3 – April 20, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn and grow as we have fun with math and science activities! Share stories and engage in STEM play that will encourage kindergarten readiness! Please register.

Artsmart: Narnia & Middle Earth Maps (grades K-5)

Tuesday, February 4, 6 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

This month we will create a map inspired by Narnia & Hobbit illustrator Pauline Baynes. Please register.

Candy Creations (grades K-5)

Tuesday, February 4, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn how to make sweet treats with Christy Eastwood from the Boone County Extension Office. This class is free and all supplies will be provided. Please register.

Homeschool Sampler (grades 1-5)

Wednesday, February 5, 2 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Explore a variety of hands-on science experiments. Please register.

National Weatherperson’s Day (grades K-5)

Wednesday, February 5, 6 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Celebrate National Weatherperson’s Day with meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark! Learn about weather maps and experience what it’s like to be a meteorologist with the green screen.

Boone County Chess Challenge (all ages)

Saturday, February 8, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Test your chess skills at the inaugural Boone County Chess Challenge! This tournament is open to all ages. See the event description in our online calendar for details. $10 fee for entry. Please register.

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Presents: Stuart Little (family)

Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Based on E.B. White’s endearing classic, this adaptation presents the marvelous maneuverings of a mild-mannered mouse who is trying to survive in the big world.

Critters in the Library (family)

Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

BIOSE will present interesting facts about some of our local raptors. Hawks and owls will be available for pictures!

Junie B., First Grader (grades K-3)

Monday, February 10, 6:30 p.m

Walton Branch, 21 South Main, Walton, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Get wacky with your favorite first grader and create your own journal like Junie B’s. Please register.

ABC Play with Me (birth-5 years)

Tuesday, February 11 and 25, 10-11:30 a.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn and explore through play by participating in activities that promote healthy development and learning.

Pokemon Game Night (grades K-5)

Tuesday, February 11, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Bring your cards or DS to battle players of all levels. No trading, please. Library deck available.

STEM with Microsoft (grades 1-6)

Wednesday, February 12

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

5:30-6:30 p.m. (grades 1-3)

Learn how to use Microsoft 3D Paint! Create a story, then share with family and friends. Please register.

6:30-7:30 p.m. (grades 4-6)

Learn to code with OhBot! This will be your guide as you discover the world of Robotics and how to make OhBot move and talk. Please register.

Boone Innovation Lab: Metal Stamping (grades K-5)

Saturday, February 15, 10 a.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Stamp customized words and designs into metal! Make a friendship tag, key chain, customized coin and more. Please register.

Cody Clark’s Basic Magic Class (grades 3-8)

Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Magician Cody Clark will teach basic magic effects with household objects such as cards, coins, envelopes and pencils. Please register

Are You Ready for Yeti? (2-5 years)

Monday, February 17, 2 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

We’re going on a Yeti hunt! Track the elusive creature through the library. Make a mask, do the Yeti stomp, and taste some “Bumble Crumble.”

Pages and Paws (grades K-5)

Tuesday, February 18, 6:30 p.m., Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Sunday, February 23, 2 p.m., Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Practice reading to a certified therapy dog and have a barking good time!

The Pigeon Wants a Party (2-5 years)

Sunday, February 23, 2 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Celebrate Mo Willems’ birthday through a series of stories, songs, games, and crafts– all centered around that pesky little pigeon!

SQUISH! (grades K-5)

Wednesday, February 26, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

An evening of hands on fun– slime, paint, and more. Dress for a mess!

Leap Day the Mad Hatter Way! (3-6 years)

Saturday, February 29, 1 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

By order of the Queen of Hearts, your presence is requested to celebrate your very merry unbirthday! Enjoy a Mad tea party and birthday games with cake and ice cream! Dress in your silliest party wear! Please register.