BCPL February calendar for adults includes AARP tax help, Hoxworth blood drive, much, much more















The Boone County Public Library offers events at its branches and throughout the county during the month of February. A list of scheduled events for adults is included here.

Mondays, 10 a.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Knit or crochet in relaxed, friendly company. Learn for the first time or pick up some new tricks.

Yoga

Mondays, 7:15 p.m. and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m., Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Thursdays, 6:15 p.m., Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Bring a yoga mat. $30 fee for the month. Call Boone County Parks to register: 334-2117.

Adult Coloring

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Enjoy this relaxing and creative activity while meeting other coloring aficionados. Coloring supplies are provided.

Bridge

Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon-3 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Open play – Everyone welcome!

Book Cellar

Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m-1 p.m.

Main Library, Lower Level, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Used books, DVDs, music & more.

Spanish Conversation Group

Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

All skill levels are welcome! Presented in partnership with Gateway Community College.

NKY English Conversation Club

Wednesdays, noon

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Practice your English with fluent English speakers! This is a relaxed, conversational setting in which adults learning English can improve their skills. All levels welcome.

Piecemakers Quilting Group

Wednesdays, 1 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Join this friendly group to learn the basics or share expertise in quilting.

Mahjong

Fridays, 1 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Open play – All skill levels welcome!

The Blue Dragon Literary Society

February 1-29

Boone County Public Library Goodreads Group Page

Discuss The Country of the Pointed Firs by Sarah Orne Jewett. Visit our Goodreads page to join! Each month we post a new thread with a link to a short story, novella or short novel. All titles are available for free through Project Gutenberg.

Women Empowering Themselves Through Self-Defense

Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Five-week series for women taught by Lauren Bailey and Lindsey Ross, black belt martial artists and members of the board of directors for the National Women’s Martial Arts Federation. Please register.

Florence Table-top Gamers (all experience levels)

Saturday, February 15, 1-4:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Journey through time and space, to the land of Old School Dungeons and Dragons!

New! Gentle Yoga (all levels)

Mondays, 10 a.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Bring your own mat. $30 for 4 week session or $10 drop-in. Pay online to reserve your spot or pay cash or check at the door. Sign up online at madisonpikeyoga.com .

One-on-one Computer Basics

Monday-Friday

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

One-on-one, computer lessons from professional librarians. Examples include: basic computer skills, online security and privacy, and Microsoft Office. Please complete the survey in the online description to choose a time.

Dance Fitness

Wednesdays, February 5, 12, 19 & 26, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Looking for a fun, low-impact way to work out? Get a great workout that’s easy on your joints & listen to great music. Please register for February 5 which will register you for the entire month.

Best of the Best Book Group

Thursday, February 6, 3 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Card Making

Thursday, February 6, 6 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn how to make four themed cards. For ages 16 and older. $5 materials fee. Please register.

Valentine’s Truffles

Thursday, February 6, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn about different kinds of chocolate and how to mix a basic truffle dough. Roll, dip, and decorate your own truffle and prepare for Valentine’s Day! Please register.

Experience Tai Chi

Fridays, February 14 & 28, 10:30 a.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Master Greg Fahey, a 6th Degree Black Belt, will teach an easy course in this gentle and low impact martial art.

AARP Tax-Aide

Fridays, February 7-April 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Tax-Aide targets low & moderate income taxpayers. To register, email AARPTAX7@yahoo.com & the Tax-Aide facilitators will contact you with an assigned time. Be sure to include phone number. No one is turned away unless the tax situation is too complex or beyond the tax preparer’s training.

Boone County Chess Challenge

Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Test your chess skills at the inaugural Boone County Chess Challenge! This tournament is open to all ages. See the event description in our online calendar for details. $10 fee for entry. Please register.

Hoxworth Blood Drive

Saturday, February 8, 10:30 a.m.4:30 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

One blood donation can save up to three lives! To schedule an appointment go to: hoxworth.org/groups/bcpl or call Hoxworth at (513) 451-0910. Walk-ons are welcome!

Crafternoon: Book Folding

Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Get in the Valentine’s Day spirit by creating folded book art in the shape of hearts! Book provided, or bring your own 21 cm or taller. Please register.

Fly-Tying Basics

Sundays, Feb 9, 16, 23, March 1, 15 & 22, 2:30-4:45 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn about this popular hobby and what you need to get started. Please call the Parks Department at 334-2117 to register.

Art for All!

Monday, February 10, 12:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Paint the same picture as everyone under the guidance of a professional artist. Open to all adults. $20 materials fee. Please register.

Personalized Valentine’s Day Shadow Box

Monday, February 10, 6 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Design your own Valentine’s Day Shadow Box. Personalize using the Boone Innovation Lab’s Cricut machine. $5 materials fee. For ages 14 and older. Please register.

Serve and Socialize Fair

Tuesday, February 11, 10 a.m.-noon

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Looking for a way to give back to the community or meet new people in the area? Learn about volunteer opportunities and social clubs for adults at this fair.

Aromatherapy: Essential for Health

Tuesday, February 11, 6 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Make your own essential oil cream and learn about the seven common oils. $10 fee for materials. Please register.

An Evening with SOTENI

Tuesday, February 11, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn about the organization SOTENI and their work in rural Kenya with people living with HIV/AIDS.

Chapter and Verse Book Group

Tuesday, February 11, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Open Studio: Valentine’s Day

Wednesday, February 12, 6:30-8 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Check out different art techniques & mediums demonstrated by members of Boone County Visual Art Association and learn how to do some of these techniques yourself with a special Valentine’s Day themed activity that you can give away or keep for yourself! Supplies are limited and are first come first serve. Ages 14 and up.

Thrillers and Chillers

Thursday, February 13, 10 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Retired Adult Meetup

Fridays, February 14 & 28, 10 a.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Meet your neighbors for a little bit of conversation and fun! Coffee supplied by Biggby Coffee. Please register.

Trivia Night

Friday, February 14, 7 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Play trivia just for fun! Bring your own team or we’ll put teams together for you.

Outlander Day

Sunday, February 16, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Celebrate the new season of Outlander with some Scottish-themed activities and take your picture with “Jamie” before the season premiere tonight!

• 1:30 p.m. From the Highlands to the shores of America, discover how to research your Scottish ancestry through online database tips and tricks.

• 2:30 p.m. Travel through Scotland from the comfort of the Scheben Branch while Elinor Pelfrey narrates the highlights from her trip.

• 3:30 p.m. Watch Cincinnati’s official Scottish Highland dance group as they demonstrate Scottish dancing and teach about Scottish history.

Two Cents About Finances

Monday, February 17, 6-7:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn about money management, budgeting, saving and investing, building credit, and credit review and coaching. Presented by the Brighton Center. Please register.

Comfort Quilts for Kids

Tuesday, February 18, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Monday, February 24, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Help sew small quilts to comfort children during their stay at the Ronald McDonald House. Bring your sewing machine.

Immigration 101

Tuesday, February 18, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Hear an immigration story from a YES member (Youth Educating Society) and listen or join the discussion about current events and challenges facing the immigrant population in Cincinnati. Presented by Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center.

Learn ASL in 60 Days-Part 2

Tuesdays, February 18, 25, March 3, 10 & 24, 6 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Do you have some Sign language skills but want to learn more? Or have you taken ASL Part I? This class builds on previous basic experience with sign. Questions? Email the instructor, Cynthia Long, at c.long@signbabysign.org. $25 fee, payable first night of class. Please register.

Let’s Get Growing: Seed Starting

Tuesday, February 18, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Are you getting cabin fever and thinking about spring planting? Learn how to start your own transplants indoors and the necessary equipment to do so. Presented by Gina Ligon of the Boone County Extension Office. Please register.

Real Men Read

Wednesday, February 19, 10:30 a.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Discuss the latest book you’ve read.

Chick Picks Book Group

Thursday, February 20, 10 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Eat Better for Less

Thursday, February 20, 11 a.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Healthy cooking series presented by Holly Watters where you will learn simple tips on how to make affordable, healthier food choices for your family. Please Register.

Japanese Tea Ceremony

Thursday, February 20, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

The temae (tea making procedure) is an important part of Japanese culture. Learn about the significance of the kimono, food culture, ikebana (flower arranging), and more through a demonstration by the Japan America Society of Greater Cincinnati.

Art for All!

Monday, February 24, 12:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Paint the same picture as everyone under the guidance of a professional artist. Open to all adults. $20 materials fee. Please register.

Monday 4 Mystery Book Group

Monday, February 24, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Homeownership 101

Tuesday, February 25, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Obtain the necessary tools to make informed, sound decisions relating to the entire home buying process. Presented by the Brighton Center.

Book Chatter Book Club

Wednesday, February 26, 10 a.m.

Walton Branch, 21 South Main, Walton, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Exploring the Pleistocene Era Megafauna at Big Bone

Thursday, February 27, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Join Friends of Big Bone for an interesting look at the natural history story of some of the megafauna that roamed North America during the Pleistocene epoch.