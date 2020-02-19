ArtsWave ‘POWER OF HER’ Day at seven locations throughout the region, including Behringer Crawford















As ArtsWave, the engine for the region’s arts, is raising money now through April 30 for the region’s arts, it’s also announcing its next ArtsWave Days, brought to you by Macy’s.

ArtsWave Days is the nonprofit arts council’s campaign event series that showcases the arts and is open to the public, free of charge.

For a full schedule of all ArtsWave Days, including detailed performance information and activities, click here.

POWER OF HER Day, March 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at seven different locations

Experience ArtsWave’s 18-month collaboration with organizations across the region through the POWER OF HER, presented by Procter & Gamble. POWER OF HER is designed to showcase female-centric arts, female leadership and the milestone anniversaries of locally founded and led cultural institutions during 2020, the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment.

Seven locations will feature a multitude of concurrent performances, happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* At the Taft Museum, enjoy Cynthia Lockart’s “Journey to Freedom: Art Quilts” exhibition of textile creations, as well as interactive art making sessions. At 11. a.m., take in the 25-year old, female led troupe of Cultural Centre of India performing “Devi – The Dancing Divine.” At 1 p.m. mandolin player Jody Koop of Full Moon Ranch will be featured, performing music from Patsy Montana, the first million-dollar selling female artist in the 1930s. At 3 p.m., Cincinnati Baila, a female-led troupe.

* The Fitton Center, in Hamilton, will have “10 __ Women,” a women’s exhibition, and they will host hands-on arts activities based on the exhibition. At 2 p.m., there will be a performance by Joanie Whitaker.

* At the Annex of the Kennedy Heights Arts Center, beginning at 10 a.m., you’ll be able to enjoy a sculptural art workshop inspired by artist Judith Scott. At 11 a.m., you can do Mandala-making, a traditional woman’s ritual practice from South India, led by Radha Lakshmi. At noon, there will be a percussion performance with Liz Wu and friends, highlighting women musicians and compositions. At 1 p.m., take in a performance by 4-Way, Cincinnati’s String Quartet. At 2 p.m. you can be a part of the In[HEIR]itance Project, a national theater company-led initiative that will explore the audience’s relationships to the history and culture of Cincinnati. At 3 p.m., Mam-Luft&Co. Dance will offer a modern dance performance and workshop.

* At Clifton Cultural Arts Center, at 10 a.m., you will have Felt Your Inner Venus through artist Kelli Gleiner as she shares felting basics centered around empowerment. At 11:30, CCAC Dance Instructor Ndieme Ngom, will lead West African dance lesson during Sabar: West African Dance, and participants will also learn about the garments traditionally worn. Also at 11:30, Altered Book Art, through Cincinnati Meeting Tree, will be offered – an opportunity to upcycle a tiny book into a piece of art. At 1 p.m., Innovation Hour will feature staff from the Corryville Public Library who will lead participants in an hour of hands-on activities celebrating female historical figures. At 2 p.m. Acrylic Paint Pouring will be offered by artist Autumn McKinley, and you’ll be able to take home your 5”x7” canvas creation. At 3 p.m., Move It!, a fun way to slide, shimmy, stretch and shake, will be facilitated by CCAC Wellness Instructor Leslie Black, all in celebration of your unique self!

* At UC Clermont, activities begin at 10 a.m. 11 a.m., you’ll join a mostly female ensemble, teaching and leading the audience how to play singing bowls – unique instrumentation and sounds most have not heard. At 1 p.m., the Forget-Me-Nots, a Historical Dance Company will perform, and Wild Carrot plays at 3 p.m.

* The Barn in Mariemont will feature an exhibit by the Brush & Palette Painters, a women’s plein aire group in their Gallery. They will also have 5” x 7” paintings, themed around women, for sale and created by their membership, and painters and other artisans will demonstrate their crafts.

* Behringer-Crawford will offer a special beading and decorative arts exhibition, “From Rituals to Runways: The Art of the Bead.” At 10 a.m., the education staff from the Carnegie will lead a drop-in art making session.

At 10:30, Clark & Jones Trio will perform a concert, featuring Celtic, classical, old time American, and contemporary singer-songwriter genres as well as the collective works of the Trio’s two female composers, instrumentalists and singers, Nancy Bick Clark and Jude Jones. At noon, the all-female ensemble, Raison D’Etre, will perform music from “3 Decades Together,” including several originals, a cappella swing tunes and more. At 2 p.m., American Legacy Theatre will provide a structural understanding of plays and then crowdsource a female play with female-based themes, characters and more.

ArtsWave, a nonprofit serving the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Region, is the engine for the arts. Each year, ArtsWave supports the work of over 100 arts organizations, school outreach programs, festivals, community centers, neighborhoods and various collaborations through impact-based grants. In 2019, ArtsWave raised over $12 million, marking its sixth year in a row surpassing this milestone. ArtsWave remains the largest community campaign for the arts throughout the country, both in total contributions and number of donors.

The 2020 ArtsWave Campaign runs from January 30 through April 30, 2020.

