2020 schedule announced for Give Where You Live NKY; public invited to ‘speed philanthropy’ meetings















The board that oversees Give Where You Live NKY has set its four 2020 locations.

The giving circle meetings will be held:

• Thursday, March 19 at Wooden Cask Brewery (Newport)

• Thursday, June 18 at The Globe (Covington)

• Thursday, September 17 at Union 42 Bourbon & Brew (Union)

• Thursday, December 10 at Braxton Brewing Company (Covington)

“Who says you can’t have a little fun while giving back? These four venues are well suited to creating a fun atmosphere while making a difference through Give Where You Live NKY,” said Mueller Financial, Inc. Partner Woody Mueller. “We couldn’t be more excited!”

Each meeting, just an hour long, results in thousands of dollars for a nonprofit that serves Boone, Campbell, and/or Kenton counties in Northern Kentucky.

The giving circle runs on a tight schedule at each meeting. Participating members nominate a nonprofit of their choice, and three names are randomly selected and briefly discussed by the group. The members then vote on their favorite of the three organizations, and each member contributes $100 for the grant to the winning organization. All takes place in under an hour, just four times per year.

“We have such fun at these meetings, and it’s even better to cap each one off with a check for a nonprofit serving Northern Kentucky,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We’re ready for another great year, and we want to see even more Northern Kentuckians join us!”

Give Where You Live NKY is open to the community, and membership information can be found at www.nkygives.org.

In 2019, each members’ quarterly gift of $100 added up to $25,000 for five nonprofits:

• The Bill & Betsy Scheben Care Center (Florence), to build an ADA compliant walking path for the adults they serve.

• Gateway Foundation (Erlanger), to open a free child care center for adult students attending classes at their Erlanger campus.

• Lucky Tales Rescue (Ft. Thomas), for their general programming in animal rescue services.

• Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (Covington), to provide free books to children across Covington.

• Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center (Florence), to update their security system.

Give Where You Live NKY is a joint initiative presented by Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and Mueller Financial, Inc., and its format lends itself to busy community members who are looking for an easy way to give back to nonprofits that serve Northern Kentucky.

The format of Give Where You Live NKY also provides a way to connect funds to nonprofits without the need for nonprofits to expend financial resources and staff time on fundraising. Nonprofits do not need to be members in order to receive funds, nor do they need to attend meetings.

The community can get involved by reaching out to Woody Mueller at givewhereyoulivenky@gmail.com or 859.992.4153, or by visiting www.nkygives.org.