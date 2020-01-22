Youth, advocates convene for Children’s Advocacy Day at Capitol Thursday; Kim Moser to be honored















Rep. Kim Moser of NKY will be among those to receive a 2020 Champion for Children award as hundreds of youth advocates from across Kentucky gather in Frankfort Thursday for the annual Children’s Advocacy Day at the Capitol.

The advocates will urge legislators and other elected officials to make Kentucky children a priority during the 2020 legislative session by supporting the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children policy and budget agenda.



Children’s Advocacy Day at the Capitol sponsors include Kentucky KIDS COUNT sponsors, Passport Health Plan and Kosair Charities®. The program will start at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda.

Governor Andy Beshear, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Senate President Robert Stivers, and Speaker David Osborne are expected to speak.

The 2020 Champion for Children awards will be presented to:

• Senator Ralph Alvarado

• Senator Max Wise

• Representative John ‘Bam’ Carney

• Representative Chris Fugate

• Representative Joni Jenkins

• House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade

• Representative Kim Moser

• Ben Chandler, President and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky

• Nellie Ellis, Youth Ambassador of the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children

• Norma Hatfield, president of the Kinship Families Coalition of Kentucky.

Advocates and youth will present the 2020 Step Up for Kids awards at 1 p.m.in the Capitol Mezzanine to:

• Legislators who served on the School Safety Workgroup

• Senator Alice Forgy Kerr

• Representative Susan Westrom

• Chris Hagans, member of the Voices of the Commonwealth

• Eric Clark, Senior Policy Advisor for Kentucky State Senate

• Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children Youth Ambassadors

• Graves County Tobacco-Free Policy Youth Ambassadors

• Monroe County CARES Youth Prevention Ambassadors

Kentucky Youth Advocates