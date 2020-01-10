Weekday rates at RiverHaus garage in Covington $2 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday















The owner of the RiverHaus parking garage in MainStrasse Village is reducing rates during weekday business hours to better accommodate lunchtime shoppers and diners.

Starting Feb. 1, the cost to park in the garage and/or lot at the corner of Main and Fifth streets will be a flat fee of:

• $2 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• $6 starting at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on weekends.

About 150 spaces are available 24/7 to the public in the garage. About 110 additional spaces are available to the public in the surface lot west of the garage on weekday evenings after 6 p.m., and all day Saturday and Sunday.

The owner of RiverHaus and the garage, Flaherty & Collins Properties, made the decision to reduce the weekday rate in response to requests from neighborhood businesses and the City, explained Jack Monts de Oca, senior operations manager with ABM Parking Services.

“We recognize that MainStrasse has a lot of short-term visitors that are only in the area for an hour of dining or shopping. We decided to adjust the rates to better accommodate that customer base,” Monts de Oca said.

The garage has entrances on Main Street and Fifth Street. The lot is accessed via Fifth Street or Philadelphia Street.

Monts de Oca noted that the parking fee for any spot can be paid at any of five different kiosks, three inside the garage and two in the pedestrian walkway leading to Sixth Street. Or drivers can pay via the Passport Parking mobile app.

Drivers park and then enter their license plate in either the kiosk or on the app without needing to place a receipt/ticket on their dashboard.

The $50 million RiverHaus project includes 190 luxury apartments and retail space, including a planned restaurant and grocery store, Spoon: Kitchen & Market.

