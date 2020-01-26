Walton-Verona girls have to deal with another disappointing loss in All “A” Classic title game















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

RICHMOND — Walton-Verona players were wiping away tears of disappointment after another close loss in the championship game of the All “A” Classic girls state basketball tournament on Sunday at McBrayer Arena.

Bardstown Bethlehem outscored Walton-Verona, 7-4, in the final three minutes to come away with a 51-47 victory. It was the same final margin as last year when Owensboro Catholic edged the Bearcats, 44-40, in the title game of the Kentucky small school playoffs.

“We were in a position to win and didn’t finish it,” said Walton-Verona coach Mark Clinkenbeard. “It feels like last year all over again. This year’s a little bit different, but it’s just as tough. It’s tough to watch (our girls) give what they’ve given since the spring to get to this point and then this.”

With 3:10 left on the clock, Walton-Verona sophomore center Maggie Buerger made a 3-point shot that cut Bardstown’s lead to 44-43, but the Bearcats turned the ball over on their next possession.

After the Banshees scored on their next three possessions to open up a four-point lead, the Bearcats came up empty on their final four field goal attempts.

“They made plays at the end and we didn’t, that’s the bottom line,” Clinkenbeard said. “We got the ball down one (point) and turned it over. It is what it is. Our kids made plays all week and just came up a play or two short today.”

Walton-Verona junior point guard Haylee Neeley finished with team-high totals of 13 points and eight rebounds. Late in the third quarter, she scored nine points on three consecutive possessions to give the Bearcats the biggest lead of the game at 38-31, but they let it slip away.

After shooting 66.7 percent (8 of 12) from the field with four treys during the third quarter, they dropped to 21.4 percent (3 of 14) with one trey in the final period.

“We just didn’t make shots,” Neeley said. “Our coach put us in the right position. We were right there and just missed some easy ones.”

In the fourth quarter, Bardstown was 6-for-8 at the free throw line while the Bearcats only went to the line once. Senior forward Emma Strunk made both of those attempts with 1:48 remaining.

“That had something to do with the outcome,” coach Clinkenbeard said. “We didn’t get to the free throw like we wanted to. But I’m not saying anything against the refs. They did fine.”

Neeley was named to the state all-tournament team along with Buerger and Strunk, who had four-game totals of 49 points, 34 rebounds and seven assists.

Bethlehem coach Jason Clark said Neeley’s ability to handle the ball against defensive pressure was a reason his team had to battle to the end in the championship game after winning its first three state tournament games by wide margins.

“I want to give credit to that No. 2,” Clark said, referring to Neeley’s jersey number. “A lot of reason we couldn’t speed the game up was that No. 2. She’s a fantastic ball player.”

The 16-5 Walton-Verona team will resume its regular season schedule on Wednesday. Eight of their remaining 11 games will be against opponents from larger schools to prepare them for the post-season playoffs.

“As bad as it feels right now, we have to pick up the pieces and keep going,” coach Clinkenbeard said. “I’m sure once they get back out on the court the hurting will be a little less.”

WALTON-VERONA 8 8 22 9 — 47

BETHLEHEM 7 11 17 16 — 51

WALTON-VERONA (16-5): Strunk 3 4 11, Buerger 4 0 10, Neeley 5 1 13, Michael 3 0 7, Gutman 2 0 6. Totals: 17 5 47.

BETHLEHEM (21-2): Thompson 4 4 12, Livers-Bryant 2 0 4, Hodges 4 2 10, Spalding 4 0 9, Young 5 2 15, Thurmond 0 1 1. Totals: 19 9 51.

3-pointers: WV –Buerger 2, Neely 2, Gutman 2, Strunk, Michael. B — Young 3, Spalding.

N.KY. TEAMS IN GIRLS ALL “A” CLASSIC FINALS

2020 — Bardstown Bethlehem 51, Walton-Verona 47

2019 — Owensboro Catholic 44, Walton-Verona 40

2015 — Holy Cross 47, Murray 46

2013 — Owensboro Catholic 52, Newport Central Catholic 42

2012 — Walton-Verona 38, Newport Central Catholic 36 OT

2010 — Newport Central Catholic 56, Louisville Holy Cross 40

2007 — Lexington Christian 83, Newport Central Catholic 57

2001 — Jackson County 64, Newport Central Catholic 39

2000 — Somerset 58, Bishop Brossart 54

1999 — Bishop Brossart 62, Somerset 54

1998 — Hazard 58, Bishop Brossart 57

1996 — Louisville Holy Cross 56, St. Henry 47