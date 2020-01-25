Walton-Verona gets another shot at becoming area’s first two-time girls state champion in All “A” Classic















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona gets another chance to become the first Northern Kentucky girls basketball team to win two All “A” Classic state championships when the Bearcats tangle with Bardstown Bethlehem in this year’s title game at noon Sunday at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.

Walton-Verona won its first small school state championship in 2012. The Bearcats returned to the state final last year and lost to Owensboro Catholic. Those two teams met again in the semifinals on Saturday and Walton-Verona defeated Owensboro Catholic, 60-41, to get another shot at the title.

The Bearcats (16-4) dominated under the basket in their semifinal win. They had a 44-20 advantage in rebounds and scored 22 points in the paint. During a decisive 19-8 scoring run in the second quarter, they got 10 second-chance points following offensive rebounds.

Walton-Verona senior forward Emma Strunk got nine points and and seven rebounds during her team’s second-quarter surge. She ended up posting a double-double with 20 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.

The Bearcats’ other double-figure scorers were junior point guard Haylee Neeley with 17 points and sophomore center Maggie Buerger with 12. Buerger also had seven rebounds and a game-high four assists.

With 3:52 left in the third quarter, Neeley made a 3-pointer to give the Bearcats a 36-24 lead and they maintained a double-digit margin the rest of the way.

In the fourth quarter, Walton-Verona made 9 of 10 free throws and finished with a 19-4 scoring advantage at the line. Strunk made all nine of her free throw attempts during the game and Neeley was 7-for-8.

Bardstown Bethlehem (20-2) entered the All “A” Classic with the highest power ranking in the girls 16-team field and won its first three games by big margins, including a 53-26 win over Danville in the semifinals on Saturday. The Banshees’ leading scorer in all three victories was junior point guard Amelia Hodges with 15, 21 and 17 points. She also had a three-game total of 14 assists.

Walton-Verona defeated Bethlehem, 52-40, in the semifinals of the last year’s small school state tournament. The Banshees went on to win the 5th Region post-season tournament and then lost in the first round of the Sweet 16 state tournament at Rupp Arena.

Live broadcasts of the All “A” Classic boys and girls championship games are being provided online by koolhits1057.com and scoring summaries are posted on the allaclassic.org website.

WALTON-VERONA 7 19 14 20 — 60

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12 8 6 15 — 41

WALTON-VERONA (16-4): Strunk 5 9 20, Buerger 5 1 12, Neeley 4 7 17, Michael 2 0 5, Gutman 2 1 5, Heuser 0 1 1. Totals: 18 19 60.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC (15-8): Head 5 0 14, McKay 2 2 7, Maggard 1 0 2, Henning 4 2 10, Harvey 2 2 6, Riney 1 0 2. Totals: 15 4 41.

3-pointers: WV — Neeley 2, Michael, Buerger, Strunk, OC — Head 4, Harvey 2, McKay.

N.KY. TEAMS IN GIRLS ALL “A” CLASSIC FINALS

2019 — Owensboro Catholic 44, Walton-Verona 40

2015 — Holy Cross 47, Murray 46

2013 — Owensboro Catholic 52, Newport Central Catholic 42

2012 — Walton-Verona 38, Newport Central Catholic 36 OT

2010 — Newport Central Catholic 56, Louisville Holy Cross 40

2007 — Lexington Christian 83, Newport Central Catholic 57

2001 — Jackson County 64, Newport Central Catholic 39

2000 — Somerset 58, Bishop Brossart 54

1999 — Bishop Brossart 62, Somerset 54

1998 — Hazard 58, Bishop Brossart 57

1996 — Louisville Holy Cross 56, St. Henry 47