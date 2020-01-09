Walton-Verona girls advance to championship game of 8th Region All “A” Classic basketball tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Walton-Verona girls basketball team is one win away from returning to the Kentucky All “A” Classic state tournament and getting another shot at the small-school state title.

The Bearcats (9-4) will play Williamstown (8-4) in the All “A” Classic 8th Region championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at Williamstown. The winner will advance to the 16-team state tournament that begins Jan. 22 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

Last year, Walton-Verona made it to the state championship game and lost to Owensboro Catholic, 44-40. With four starters back from that team, the Bearcats rolled to easy victories in the first two rounds of the regional playoffs this week and they’ll be heavily favored in Friday’s final.

Three weeks ago, Walton-Verona whipped Williamstown, 67-29, in a regular season game between the district rivals.

In regional semifinal games played on Wednesday, Walton-Verona knocked off Trimble County, 59-18, and Williamstown got past Gallatin County, 38-34.

The Bearcats’ leading scorers were senior forwards Emma Strunk and Emma Gutman with 12 points each. Strunk will go into Friday’s title game with a team-high 16.7 scoring average.

Semifinal games in the 9th Region All “A” Classic girls tournament at Lloyd will be played Friday with St. Henry vs. Beechwood at 6 p.m. and Newport Central Catholic vs. three-time defending champion Holy Cross at 7:45 p.m. All four of those teams won quarterfinal games by double-digit margins. In the closest game, Holy Cross defeated Lloyd, 45-35, to continue its long winning streak in the regional playoffs.

The 10th Region boys and girls tournaments will begin Friday at Robertson County High School. Last year, Bishop Brossart swept those titles and both teams are off to a strong start this season.

The field for the boys 9th Region All “A” Classic that begins Monday includes defending champion Newport and four other teams that were ranked among the top 10 in this week’s Northern Kentucky coaches poll – St. Henry, Beechwood, Newport Central Catholic and Lloyd.

Walton-Verona lost to Gallatin County, 59-56, in the opening round of the boys 8th Region All “A” Classic earlier this week.

All “A” Classic girls regional tournaments

9TH REGION AT LLOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

St. Henry vs. Beechwood, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT WILLIAMSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Championship: Walton-Verona vs. Williamstown, 6 p.m.

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

St. Patrick vs. Nicholas County, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Robertson County vs. Bracken County, 12:45 p.m.

Augusta vs. Paris, 6 p.m.

Monday

St. Patrick-Nicholas County winner vs. Robertson County-Bracken County winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart vs. Augusta-Paris winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Championship game, 6 p.m.

All “A” Classic boys regional tournaments

9TH REGION AT ST. HENRY HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Villa Madonna vs. Newport Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Ludlow, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Bellevue vs. Villa Madonna-Newport Central Catholic winner, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. St. Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Dayton vs. Beechwood-Ludlow winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Lloyd, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

St. Patrick vs. Nicholas County, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Robertson County vs. Bracken County, 2:30 p.m.

Calvary Christian vs. Brossart, 4:15 p.m.

Augusta vs. Paris, 7:45 p.m.

Monday

St. Patrick-Nicholas County winner vs. Robertson County-Bracken County winner, 7:45 p.mn.

Tuesday

Brossart-Calvary Christian winner vs. Augusta-Paris winner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Championship game, 7:45 p.m.