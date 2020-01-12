Vacation Express announces return of non-stop flights to Los Cabos this spring and summer















Vacation Express has announced the return of exclusive, non-stop flights from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) for the 2020 travel season with new departures in the month of March in addition to summer months.

Flights to Los Cabos will depart weekly on Sundays for six nights from March 8 through April 5, 2020 and pick up again from May 24 to August 2, 2020.

“Los Cabos is one of four nonstop destinations served by Vacation Express from CVG, and we are the only airport in the region offering this nonstop service to Mexico’s west coast,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We’re happy to see local travelers taking advantage of this unique travel experience. The added departures, March 8 – April 5, are great for local Spring Break travel.”

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica.

Last year, Vacation Express introduced its first non-stop flights to Los Cabos through the summer travel season, which proved to be popular among travelers in the Cincinnati area.

Vacation Express’ exclusive flights with early morning departures and late afternoon returns allow guests an easy way to travel to a wonderful destination in Mexico that is new to many Midwest and East Coast travelers. These are also the only non-stop flights offered from the Cincinnati region to Los Cabos, which is made up of three popular travel spots: San Jose del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas and the Hotel Corridor.

Flights to Los Cabos will be operated by VivaAerobus on an Airbus A320 aircraft.

On these flights, passengers can relax and enjoy a complimentary, non-alcoholic beverage and snack. Travelers to Los Cabos can upgrade to Preferred Plus seating for only $45 each way, which includes a free checked bag weighing up to 50 pounds and seating in the front rows of the coach cabin for quick boarding and deplaning.

Other upgrade options are also available for purchase.

Travelers can purchase airfare only, but most travelers book six-night packages with air and stay at all-inclusive resorts with these trips starting at $895* plus kids under 12 stay free at some resortsT. Packages to this destination can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through your local travel agent.

Travelers may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com.

Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris.

CVG