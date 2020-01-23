Turfway Park selections for Thursday evening card















THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2020

Tonight’s guest handicapper is Ed Meyer

RACE 1

MISTER CARSON takes a huge drop down the class ladder. This is his second start off the layoff for talented trainer Thom Drury. SOFIA’S SLUGGER is a blistering speedster who comes into the race fresh off the claim. KITTEN’S WORLD makes his second start off the layoff, adding blinkers for the first time today.

RACE 2

MODERN TALE is shipping in from Gulfstream Park and makes a big drop in class today. BETWEENHEREANDCOOL comes in third off the layoff, a beaten favorite last out. Looking for redemption today. CEDAR CREEK is a strong late runner who will be making a bold move late in the lane.

RACE 3

ED’S ROCKET is a speedy runner who is one-for-one over the Turfway Park strip. GLADTOBEHERE is making his third start off the layoff for a red-hot trainer. BLUE MESA exits a solid win and was claimed by a new outfit. Looking to notch another win.

RACE 4

LADY TO THE MAX is taking a huge plunge down the class ladder today. Look for a top effort from her today. DUSTY MILLER is a Chicago invader for the Dee Poulos barn. If she handles the surface look for a big effort today. RHODA’s JEWELL just missed last out and looks to get the job done for top-notch trainer Kim Hammond.

RACE 5

TIDAL EFFECT is a solid closer back in his class level. He is 6-of-11 ITM at Turfway Park. FLUELLEN drops in class for a top-notch barn. LUCKY BODE is a speed type runner who will come out swinging when the gate breaks.

RACE 6

ALL OUT is a speedy colt making his second start over the track today. ENGLISH CHALLENGE has been knocking on the door and today he looks to answer running late in the lane. MJOLNIR ships back to Turfway Park off a solid effort to prepare.

RACE 7

TORAZO is a deep closer who is eight-of-nine ITM at Turfway Park. Second start off the layoff for a top trainer. PERFECTLY MAJESTIC is a late runner who will come calling as they turn for home. BETTER WATCH OUT fits in the field and will be running late as they turn for the money.

RACE 8

BARTON HALL just missed last out and she looks to come running late in the stretch. SEA SERENADE was a beaten favorite last out and looks to turn the table and make a trip to the winner’s circle. SMASHVILLE draws the rail and looks to score at a solid price.