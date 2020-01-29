Turfway Park closed today, expected to reopen for simulcasting, live racing Thursday















Due to unexpected repairs to its grandstand heating system, Turfway Park will be closed for simulcasting today, Wednesday, Jan. 29. The general office remains open and deliveries are being accepted.

The track expects to reopen for simulcasting Thursday, Jan. 30.

The live racing schedule, currently Thursday through Saturday, is not affected.

Turfway Park is a Thoroughbred racetrack in Northern Kentucky. The track hosts live racing from late fall through early spring, maintaining the winter dates for Kentucky’s year round live racing circuit, and offers simulcast wagering year round. Turfway is home to the Jeff Ruby Steaks and the Bourbonette Oaks, qualifying races for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, respectively.

Turfway Park has been owned by Churchill Downs Incorporated since October 2019.

