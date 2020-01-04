Tournament time comes early for basketball teams playing in All “A” Classic regional playoffs















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Two teams that have dominated the 9th Region All “A” Classic girls basketball tournament over the last two decades drew into the same bracket for the 2020 small-school playoffs that begin Monday at Lloyd High School.

Over the last 20 years, Newport Central Catholic claimed 12 tournament titles and Holy Cross won seven. With them in the same bracket for next week’s tournament, it could open up an opportunity for other teams to bid for the regional title.

Ludlow actually has the best record in the 10-team field. The Panthers are off to an 11-1 start under coach Aaron Stamm, who returned to the program after spending the last nine years at Conner.

Stamm’s lineup includes senior guard Abby Mahan, a four-year varsity starter recruited by Thomas More University. She’s averaging 15.5 points with 21 of her 63 field goals coming from 3-point range.

“Abby has developed into a complete player during her years at Ludlow,” Stamm said in the preseason. “She is very dedicated to our program and works very hard on a daily basis to get better.”

Ludlow sophomore center Jenna Lillard has also played a key role in her team’s fast start. She has team-high averages of 17.8 points and 9 rebounds per game in her new role as a varsity starter.

Holy Cross won the regional title the last three years and returning starters Grace Bezold and Jade Simpson would like to continue that streak. Bezold is the team’s leading scorer at 19 points per game. Simpson is averaging 8 points and 11 rebounds for the Indians.

The 8th Region All “A” Classic boys and girls basketball tournaments will both be played next week at Williamstown High School. Walton-Verona is the defending champion in both of those brackets.

The 10th Region boys and girls tournaments will begin Friday, Jan. 10 at Robertson County High School. Last year, Bishop Brossart swept those titles and both teams are off to a strong start this season.

The field for the boys 9th Region All “A” Classic that begins Monday, Jan. 13 includes defending champion Newport and four teams that were ranked among the top 10 in the Northern Kentucky preseason coaches poll – Beechwood, St. Henry, Newport Central Catholic and Lloyd.

All of the regional champions will advance to the Kentucky All “A’ Classic state tournaments to be played Jan. 22-26 at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond.

All “A” Classic girls regional tournaments

9TH REGION AT LLOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Monday, Jan. 6

Villa Madonna vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Dayton, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

St. Henry vs. Villa Madonna-Ludlow winner, 6 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Newport, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Bellevue vs. Newport Central Catholic-Dayton winner, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Lloyd, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT WILLIAMSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Monday, Jan 6

Walton-Verona vs. Carroll County, 6 p.m.

Eminence vs. Williamstown, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Trimble County vs. Walton-Verona-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.

Gallatin County vs. Eminence-Williamstown winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Championship game, 6 p.m.

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday, Jan 10

St. Patrick vs. Nicholas County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Robertson County vs. Bracken County, 12:45 p.m.

Augusta vs. Paris, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 13

St. Patrick-Nicholas County winner vs. Robertson County-Bracken County winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Brossart vs. Augusta-Paris winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Championship game, 6 p.m.

All “A” Classic boys regional tournaments

9TH REGION AT ST. HENRY HIGH SCHOOL

Monday, Jan. 13

Villa Madonna vs. Newport Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Ludlow, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Bellevue vs. Villa Madonna-Newport Central Catholic winner, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. St. Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Dayton vs. Beechwood-Ludlow winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Lloyd, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT WILLIAMSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday, Jan 7

Walton-Verona vs. Gallatin County, 6 p.m.

Eminence vs. Williamstown, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Carroll County vs. Walton-Verona-Gallatin County winner, 6 p.m.

Trimble County vs. Eminence-Williamstown winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Championship game, 8 p.m.

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday, Jan 10

St. Patrick vs. Nicholas County, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Robertson County vs. Bracken County, 2:30 p.m.

Calvary Christian vs. Brossart, 4:15 p.m.

Augusta vs. Paris, 7:45 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 13

St. Patrick-Nicholas County winner vs. Robertson County-Bracken County winner, 7:45 p.mn.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Brossart-Calvary Christian winner vs. Augusta-Paris winner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Championship game, 7:45 p.m.